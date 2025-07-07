Skins, Mulligans, Scratch Off 2025

Skins is a golf betting game where players compete to win a "skin" on each hole. The player with the lowest score on a hole wins the skin, and the player with the most skins at the end of the round wins the game.
A mulligan in golf is a second chance at a shot after an errant first attempt, without penalty. The result is that the hole is scored as if the first shot never happened
$10 Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin
Fantasy Golf
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!