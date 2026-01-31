SKIP Homestead Badge Workshops 2026

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About this event
Includes participation in the full SKIP Badge Workshop from 12:00–4:00 PM, all hands-on activities, and materials needed for the day’s projects. Participants will work toward earning a SKIP badge through guided skill-building in gardening, preservation, natural building, and community projects.
Camping (Add-On)
Enjoy overnight camping at the Learning Gardens during the SKIP Badge Workshop weekend. Bring your own tent and camping gear and stay on-site for an evening of community, connection, and nature. Camping is available for $10 per person per night.
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