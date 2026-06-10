Skip Day Scramble - Sponsored by ChoiceOne Bank

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About this event
As a valued Chamber member, we’re thrilled to offer two complimentary golf spots for your business to participate in the outing, Thanks to the generous support of ChoiceOne Bank. That means two of your team members can join the fun for free! Additional golfers can be added to your team for $100 per additional player. Each player will be provided lunch at the turn and dinner after a day full of golfing.
Join us for a day of golf while supporting local students and Chamber initiatives. Complete your payment to reserve your spot.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!