Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Birch Run Bridgeport Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Skip Day Scramble Sponsorship Opportunities

THREE Hole Sponsorship
$250

Three Hole Sponsor = 3 signs


We appreciate the support of our sponsors and the important role they play in making this event a success. Thank you for investing in our Chamber and local business community!

ONE Hole Sponsorship
$120

ONE Hole Sponsor = 1 signs


We appreciate the support of our sponsors and the important role they play in making this event a success. Thank you for investing in our Chamber and local business community!

Returning ONE Hole Sponsorship
$100

Thank you so much for sponsoring the Skip Day Scramble again this year. We will use the same design from last year for your hole sponsorship. This allow us to offer you a discount. We appreciate your support

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