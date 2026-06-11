Skip Day Scramble Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Three Hole Sponsor = 3 signs
We appreciate the support of our sponsors and the important role they play in making this event a success. Thank you for investing in our Chamber and local business community!
ONE Hole Sponsor = 1 signs
We appreciate the support of our sponsors and the important role they play in making this event a success. Thank you for investing in our Chamber and local business community!
Thank you so much for sponsoring the Skip Day Scramble again this year. We will use the same design from last year for your hole sponsorship. This allow us to offer you a discount. We appreciate your support
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!