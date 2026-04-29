Peterson Elementary Pta

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Peterson Elementary Pta

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Skip the Car Line 26-27

VIP Parking for the 26/27 School Year item
VIP Parking for the 26/27 School Year
$140

This Item is for 1 VIP parking spot for skipping the car line from Aug 12, 2026 to May 21, 2027.

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VIP Parking for 1st 9 weeks item
VIP Parking for 1st 9 weeks
$35

This item is for 1 VIP parking spot for skipping the car line from August 12 to October 8 2026.

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VIP Parking for 2nd 9 weeks item
VIP Parking for 2nd 9 weeks
$35

This item is for 1 VIP parking spot for skipping the car line from October 13th to December 18th 2026.

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VIP Parking for 3rd 9 weeks item
VIP Parking for 3rd 9 weeks
$35

This item is for 1 VIP parking spot for skipping the car line from January 6 to March 12th 2027.

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VIP Parking for 4th 9 weeks item
VIP Parking for 4th 9 weeks
$35

This item is for 1 VIP parking spot for skipping the car line from March 23 to May 21 2027.

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