MINNESOTA SANGEETA KANNADA KOOTA

About the memberships

SKK Membership 2026

Platinum Membership 2026
$125

Valid until March 6, 2027

Platinum membership includes annual coverage for two adults and two children with all Inclusive for Events & Dining tickets.

Gold Membership 2026
$65

Valid until March 6, 2027

Gold membership includes annual coverage for two adults and two children with Offers discounted event tickets only.

Individual / Student Membership 2026
$65

Valid until March 6, 2027

Individual membership includes annual coverage for one adult only with all Inclusive for Events & Dining tickets.

