SKSV Gift Shop

Offered by
About this shop
This large veil features a graceful print of your choosing.
Lightweight and modest, it may be worn for Divine Liturgy, prayer, retreat, or personal devotion.
The soft tone reflects simplicity and reverence.
This large ivory polyester veil features a graceful print of our beloved St. Katherine and St. Verena, with elegant gold lettering.
Lightweight and modest, it may be worn for Divine Liturgy, prayer, retreat, or personal devotion. The soft ivory tone reflects simplicity and reverence, while the gold detail adds a quiet beauty.
This large ivory polyester veil is adorned with an image of St. Katherine and St. Verena and finished with warm brown lettering.
The neutral tones reflect humility and monastic simplicity. Suitable for church services, feast days, retreats, and daily prayer.
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!