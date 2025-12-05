Sky Crossing's Rendezvous On The Runway Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Grab your friends and family and pack your bags! This stunning 4 bedroom/3 bath home sleeps 10 and is the perfect getaway For three nights!! Conveniently located 3 miles from downtown Flagstaff.
*blackout dates: Dec 11-Jan 5
View the home: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/462718?utm_source=referral&utm_campaign=listingshare&utm_medium=email
$1100 VALUE
Starting bid
Donated by Spear Education. Pack your bags and head over to the Fairmont Princess. Use this $500 gift card at any Fairmont Property.
Starting bid
$100.00 gift card to Costco!
Starting bid
Grab your friends and get ready for a day of golf! This immaculate Golf Course is fun, close by, and will provide an unforgettable day out. This certificate is good for 4 green fees and 2 golf carts at Bellair Golf Park. It is to be used Monday through Friday only.
$200.00 Value
https://www.bellairgolfpark.com/
Starting bid
Valid for (1) 12 Month Players' Club Plus: Golf & Tennis Membership. AND 3 Free Lessons (Introductory Golf Package).
Daily Practice Session at any PGA Tour Superstore
1 Annual Member Fitting
Free standard ground shipping for online orders
50% Off Club Repair Services
$299.99 VALUE
Starting bid
Four Phoenix Suns Tickets for the Suns vs Toronto Raptors Game on March 22nd @ 6pm.
Section 102, Row 26, Seats 17-20
*Jefferson Street Garage Parking Included
This experience will prove to be one for the books. Grab your family and/or friends and enjoy the game!
$608.00 VALUE
Starting bid
4 Dugout Reserve Tickets at one 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game. Voucher can be redeemed March 9, 2026-September 20, 2026.
VALUE: 450
Starting bid
$150 towards general handyman services.
Starting bid
Enjoy one hour of Court time, 4 paddles/ball rental and 2 appetizers at Chicken N Pickle. Also, this basket includes two amazing Paddles from Lets Rally.
VALUE $150
Starting bid
Water balloons, nerf balls, the SLAMMO game. A full day of fun for the whole family. This basket also includes 4 kid (3-12yr) passes to the Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium.
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Your next birthday party is planned! This offer is for one birthday party at the Arizona Sunways. Includes 20 kids, bounce house, one hour of activity in the gym area, AND a private party room
$599 VALUE
Starting bid
This auction item is the PERFECT sleepover bday party.
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
Arizona Sports Complex - LETS PARTY! Host the most epic bday party. Activities include: dodgeball, flag football, and soccer for up to 20 kids. Includes 1 hour on the field and 1 hour in the party room! Includes 2 large, 1 topping pizzas, 2 pitchers of soda, cups, plates and napkins.
$350 VALUE
Starting bid
Calling all soccer players. Arizona Sports Complex is THE place for indoor soccer. This gift certificate grants you a full soccer session.
More information: https://www.arizonasportscomplex.com/youth-soccer
$225 VALUE
Starting bid
May be redeemed for a $169 credit to be used towards any sports program offered by i9.
$338 VALUE
Starting bid
Thinking about trying a new workout? This certificate is for you! Enjoy an unlimited experience at F45 for one month!
Starting bid
Enjoy a family photo session with our very own Mrs. Cunningham. Edited, digital photos included. Check out her work Cunningham_Capture on insta
$175.00 VALUE
Starting bid
Enjoy one-year Friends & Family Membership, compliments of Desert Botanical Garden. This membership provides free admission to Desert Botanical Garden as well as other exciting benefits.
$150.00 VALUE
*Must be redeemed by 8/21/26
Starting bid
Thinking about a custom wall for your home? Our very own Sky Crossing resident, Gabe Viscomi is offering a $250.00 gift card, towards your next project! You dont want to miss this offer.
Starting bid
14k Rose Gold Natural Diamond Set, generously donated by Elite Fine Jewelers - Retail Value: $1650
This set features natural diamonds in 14k rose gold.
The diamond band showcases 20 round brilliant-cut natural diamonds, arranged in a marquise-inspired design with delicate milgrain detailing, totaling 0.09 carats. Wear it stacked with your favorites or let it shine beautifully on its own. Ring size: 6 (additional sizing options available).
The matching 14k rose gold bar earrings feature 10 round brilliant-cut natural diamonds, totaling 0.12 carats.
A beautiful diamond set is designed for everyday wear with subtle sparkle and timeless detail.
Starting bid
Skip class and join Mrs. Bradach for a (half) day of fun! Help her run classes, pick activities, and have the best time!
Value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
Bid on this unforgettable experience. Your kiddo will join Mr. Caudle in being Principal for half a day. Morning announcements, walk abouts, and so much more!
VALUE: Priceless!
Starting bid
Lunch with Mr. Caudle! Your kiddo will have the best day ever by skipping the cafeteria and lunching with our awesome Principal! Lunch will be provided.
Starting bid
The most coveted item of them all-your very own parking spot at Sky Crossing Elementary. No more circling the parking lot. This grants you a year of your very own parking spot!
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
The most coveted item of them all-your very own parking spot at Sky Crossing Elementary. No more circling the parking lot. This grants you a year of your very own parking spot!
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!
Starting bid
