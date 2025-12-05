Hosted by

Sky Crossing

Sky Crossing's Rendezvous On The Runway Auction

3300 E Sky Crossing Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050, USA

3 night Vacation Rental in Flagstaff item
$800

Starting bid

Grab your friends and family and pack your bags! This stunning 4 bedroom/3 bath home sleeps 10 and is the perfect getaway For three nights!! Conveniently located 3 miles from downtown Flagstaff.

*blackout dates: Dec 11-Jan 5

View the home: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/462718?utm_source=referral&utm_campaign=listingshare&utm_medium=email

$1100 VALUE

$500 Fairmont Princess Gift Card item
$400

Starting bid

Donated by Spear Education. Pack your bags and head over to the Fairmont Princess. Use this $500 gift card at any Fairmont Property.

Costco Gift Card item
$85

Starting bid

$100.00 gift card to Costco!

Day of Golf item
$150

Starting bid

Grab your friends and get ready for a day of golf! This immaculate Golf Course is fun, close by, and will provide an unforgettable day out. This certificate is good for 4 green fees and 2 golf carts at Bellair Golf Park. It is to be used Monday through Friday only.

$200.00 Value

https://www.bellairgolfpark.com/


Players' Club Plus Membership + 3 Free Lessons item
$150

Starting bid

Valid for (1) 12 Month Players' Club Plus: Golf & Tennis Membership. AND 3 Free Lessons (Introductory Golf Package).

Daily Practice Session at any PGA Tour Superstore

1 Annual Member Fitting

Free standard ground shipping for online orders

50% Off Club Repair Services

$299.99 VALUE

4 Tickets to a Suns Game item
$400

Starting bid

Four Phoenix Suns Tickets for the Suns vs Toronto Raptors Game on March 22nd @ 6pm.

Section 102, Row 26, Seats 17-20

*Jefferson Street Garage Parking Included

This experience will prove to be one for the books. Grab your family and/or friends and enjoy the game!

$608.00 VALUE

4 Dugout Reserve Tickets: DBacks item
$350

Starting bid

4 Dugout Reserve Tickets at one 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game. Voucher can be redeemed March 9, 2026-September 20, 2026.

VALUE: 450

Handyman Services item
$100

Starting bid

$150 towards general handyman services.

Lets Pickle! item
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy one hour of Court time, 4 paddles/ball rental and 2 appetizers at Chicken N Pickle. Also, this basket includes two amazing Paddles from Lets Rally.

VALUE $150

Summer FUN! item
$50

Starting bid

Water balloons, nerf balls, the SLAMMO game. A full day of fun for the whole family. This basket also includes 4 kid (3-12yr) passes to the Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium.

VALUE: $150

AZ Sunrays Birthday Party item
$400

Starting bid

Your next birthday party is planned! This offer is for one birthday party at the Arizona Sunways. Includes 20 kids, bounce house, one hour of activity in the gym area, AND a private party room

$599 VALUE

Aire-Flair & AZ Teepee Birthday Party Package item
$350

Starting bid

This auction item is the PERFECT sleepover bday party.

  • $150 credit to the AZ Teepee
  • Sleepover goodies (includes makeup remover towelettes, 8 bow hair bands, and other sleepover essentials)
  • Aire-Flare Gift card for a 12 foot grab-and-go balloon garland

VALUE: $500

ASC Party Package! item
$250

Starting bid

Arizona Sports Complex - LETS PARTY! Host the most epic bday party. Activities include: dodgeball, flag football, and soccer for up to 20 kids. Includes 1 hour on the field and 1 hour in the party room! Includes 2 large, 1 topping pizzas, 2 pitchers of soda, cups, plates and napkins.

$350 VALUE

Youth Session at ASC item
$200

Starting bid

Calling all soccer players. Arizona Sports Complex is THE place for indoor soccer. This gift certificate grants you a full soccer session.

More information: https://www.arizonasportscomplex.com/youth-soccer

$225 VALUE

i9 Sports: 2 free registrations item
$250

Starting bid

May be redeemed for a $169 credit to be used towards any sports program offered by i9.

$338 VALUE

One Month of F45 item
$80

Starting bid

Thinking about trying a new workout? This certificate is for you! Enjoy an unlimited experience at F45 for one month!

30 Min Photography Session item
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a family photo session with our very own Mrs. Cunningham. Edited, digital photos included. Check out her work Cunningham_Capture on insta

$175.00 VALUE

One year membership at the Botanical Gardens! item
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy one-year Friends & Family Membership, compliments of Desert Botanical Garden. This membership provides free admission to Desert Botanical Garden as well as other exciting benefits.

$150.00 VALUE

*Must be redeemed by 8/21/26

250$ Gift Card for Palm & Board item
$180

Starting bid

Thinking about a custom wall for your home? Our very own Sky Crossing resident, Gabe Viscomi is offering a $250.00 gift card, towards your next project! You dont want to miss this offer.

The most perfect gift for Valentines! item
$500

Starting bid

14k Rose Gold Natural Diamond Set, generously donated by Elite Fine Jewelers - Retail Value: $1650 


This set features natural diamonds in 14k rose gold.


The diamond band showcases 20 round brilliant-cut natural diamonds, arranged in a marquise-inspired design with delicate milgrain detailing, totaling 0.09 carats. Wear it stacked with your favorites or let it shine beautifully on its own. Ring size: 6 (additional sizing options available).


The matching 14k rose gold bar earrings feature 10 round brilliant-cut natural diamonds, totaling 0.12 carats.


A beautiful diamond set is designed for everyday wear with subtle sparkle and timeless detail.


PE Teacher for (half) day! item
$50

Starting bid

Skip class and join Mrs. Bradach for a (half) day of fun! Help her run classes, pick activities, and have the best time!

Value: PRICELESS

Principal for (half) day! item
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this unforgettable experience. Your kiddo will join Mr. Caudle in being Principal for half a day. Morning announcements, walk abouts, and so much more!

VALUE: Priceless!

Lunch with Mr. Caudle item
$50

Starting bid

Lunch with Mr. Caudle! Your kiddo will have the best day ever by skipping the cafeteria and lunching with our awesome Principal! Lunch will be provided.

Parking Spot! item
$850

Starting bid

The most coveted item of them all-your very own parking spot at Sky Crossing Elementary. No more circling the parking lot. This grants you a year of your very own parking spot!

VALUE: Priceless

Breakfast with Mrs. Miller item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Leja item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Ockerman item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Ms. Zitkovich item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Ericson item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Harris item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Greene item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Pantier item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Boyd item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Derezinski item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. McNamara item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Sanders item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Cunningham item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Bae item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Rokes item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Laforest item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Pawlowski item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Ms. Cruz item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Ms. Clark item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Perko item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Covert item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Ms. Bodwell item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Bradach item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Miss. Cousins item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

Breakfast with Mrs. Kimberly Cox item
$25

Starting bid

Mark your calendars - come to eat and hang with your teacher! Breakfast will be hosted by the PTO on March 3rd from 8:00-8:40am in the Staff Lounge. Drop off your kiddo for an unforgettable experience! This experience is for one lucky kiddo!

