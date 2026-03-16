Edison Sky Meditation Center

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Edison Sky Meditation Center

About this event

SKY Kayakalpa Mar 2026

1506 Stelton Rd

Piscataway, NJ 08854, USA

Adult donation
$25

10 left!

Be Blessed. Individual adult participating in Kayakalpa
This is suggested donation to give back to society. All your contribution will go back to the society. If you can't offer for any reason please reach out to us.
Eligibility Ages 13+ Teens must attained Puberty.

Couple donation
$40

10 left!

Couples participating in Kayakalpa
This is suggested donation to give back to society. All your contribution will go back to the society.If you can't offer for any reason please reach out to us.
Eligibility Ages 13+ Teens must attained Puberty.
Eligibility Ages 13+. There is a free Kids yoga (less than 13 years) for smaller kids at the same time.

Family donation
$50

10 left!

Family participating in Kayakalpa
This is suggested donation to give back to society. All your contribution will go back to the society. If you can't offer for any reason please reach out to us.
Eligibility Ages 13+ Teens must attained Puberty.
Eligibility Ages 13+.Ages 13+. There is a free Kids yoga (less than 13 years) for smaller kids at the same time.

Seniors and Student
$15

10 left!

Seniors/Students participating in Kayakalpa
This is suggested donation to give back to society. All your contribution will go back to the society. If you can't offer for any reason please reach out to us.
Eligibility Ages 13+ Teens must attained Puberty.
Eligibility Ages 13+.

Retaker
$10

10 left!

Aspirant who learnt Kayakalpa

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