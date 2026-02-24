SKY Volunteer Interest Form

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About this event
Be on our call list to fill in at the front desk as needed during our regular drop-in hours. Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri - 3:30-6:30, Wed. - 1:30-6:30
Check teens in and give quick tours. Some training required.
Along with community donation and volunteering, grants keep our place up and running. With our limited staff we cannot sign up for every grant we want to, and many hands make light work.
Once a month. Our little organization runs on donations and grants, and we'd love to have someone who can bring a tidy sense of order.
We need extra help making our website look extra special! This includes formatting on Squarespace and Zeffy. Extra bonus points if you can help us embed a calendar.
"Magic Mailbox Skillshares" are workshops are offered by community members and selected by youth. If you have a skill or theme you'd like to share with local teens, let us know - our Outreach Coordinator will be in touch to gather more information!
Help us document our space and the fun activities that happen within it.
Whether it's construction, electric, cleaning, furniture building, or installation of minor things in our space, we could use the help any way we can get it.
Once a week. We've got lots of beautiful plants in our space, and would they'd love to have one plant-lover dedicated to making sure they're tended.
Do you feel you have other services to offer that aren't listed here? Feel free to add them to the notes section on this ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!