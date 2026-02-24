Skamania Kids and Youth

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Skamania Kids and Youth

About this event

SKY Volunteer Interest Form

Teen Center

Front Desk Substitute
Free

Be on our call list to fill in at the front desk as needed during our regular drop-in hours. Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri - 3:30-6:30, Wed. - 1:30-6:30

Check teens in and give quick tours. Some training required.



Grant Writing
Free

Along with community donation and volunteering, grants keep our place up and running. With our limited staff we cannot sign up for every grant we want to, and many hands make light work.

Bookkeeping Assistance
Free

Once a month. Our little organization runs on donations and grants, and we'd love to have someone who can bring a tidy sense of order.

Website Assistance
Free

We need extra help making our website look extra special! This includes formatting on Squarespace and Zeffy. Extra bonus points if you can help us embed a calendar.

Teach a Workshop!
Free

"Magic Mailbox Skillshares" are workshops are offered by community members and selected by youth. If you have a skill or theme you'd like to share with local teens, let us know - our Outreach Coordinator will be in touch to gather more information!

Photography/Videography
Free

Help us document our space and the fun activities that happen within it.

Trades, Handyman, or Repair
Free

Whether it's construction, electric, cleaning, furniture building, or installation of minor things in our space, we could use the help any way we can get it.

Plant keeper
Free

Once a week. We've got lots of beautiful plants in our space, and would they'd love to have one plant-lover dedicated to making sure they're tended.

Other Services
Free

Do you feel you have other services to offer that aren't listed here? Feel free to add them to the notes section on this ticket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!