SkyFire: Block Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Films Include:
Walking The Fringe, Glaciers: Nature’s Resilient Water Towers, Bears in Hot Tubs
Description:
This opening shorts block sets the tone for SkyFire—exploring climate resilience, ecosystems, and human connection to nature. These films highlight both the fragility and adaptability of our planet, offering powerful visual storytelling that inspires awareness and action.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 1
🎟️ Registration required for this block
Films Include:
Bin Duty, Dr. Clean, Yahima, Becoming Air, Bird Drone
Description:
A visually dynamic collection of animated shorts that reimagine environmental storytelling. These films use creativity and innovation to explore sustainability, waste, and the future of our planet in ways that are both engaging and thought-provoking.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 2
Films Include:
Farming While Black, Cultivating Awe, Toxic Harvest
Description:
This block explores the intersection of agriculture, equity, and sustainability. From regenerative farming to food justice, these films challenge viewers to rethink how we grow, distribute, and value food systems.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Singing Back The Buffalo, Borderlands Jaguar
Description:
A powerful look at wildlife conservation and biodiversity. These films showcase efforts to restore ecosystems and protect endangered species while highlighting the deep connection between land, culture, and survival.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Fatal Watch, To Use a Mountain, Emergent City, Toxic Harvest
Description:
This investigative block brings together powerful films that uncover the hidden systems shaping our environment. From industrial impacts and land use to urban development and resource extraction, these stories reveal the deeper forces driving environmental change. Each film challenges viewers to look beyond the surface—connecting policy, industry, and human behavior to the future of our planet.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
The Language of the Universe, Water, Singing Back the Buffalo
Description:
This block builds from short-form storytelling into a powerful feature film experience. Centered on restoration, biodiversity, and Indigenous knowledge, Singing Back the Buffalo explores the return of species and the healing of ecosystems.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Tree of Life, The Beauty of Niagara Falls, If I Were to Love the Bay, Go Green, The Invisible Mammal
Description:
A collection of student and wildlife-focused films highlighting environmental awareness through emerging voices and unique ecological perspectives.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 1
Films Include:
Beer Saves The World!, Drowned Land
Description:
This block explores sustainability through unexpected lenses—from agriculture and fermentation to Indigenous land relationships and environmental stewardship.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 1
Films Include:
DR. Clean, Hawk Watch
Description:
A wildlife-focused block exploring species monitoring, conservation, and the delicate balance between ecosystems and human impact.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 1
Films Include:
Yahima, Prairie Prophecy
Description:
A blend of animation and feature storytelling focused on agriculture, land use, and the future of farming systems.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 1
Films Include:
Bin Duty, Bears in Hot Tubs, Our Impact, Maji, The Little Things That Run the World
Description:
This block explores ecosystems from micro to macro—highlighting insects, wildlife, and the interconnected systems that sustain life on Earth.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 2
Films Include:
Make it Myself, The Rain That Was, Tree of Life, Burrowing Owls: A Love Story, Water Star Medicine, The Axe, Cultivating Awe
Description:
A diverse mix of storytelling styles—from animation to documentary—focused on nature, wildlife, and the emotional connection between humans and the environment.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 2
Films Include:
Voices of the Mountains, Kuinerraq, Walking The Fringe, Arizona Community Foundation
Description:
Global and local perspectives converge in this block, highlighting community-driven solutions and environmental storytelling across cultures.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 2
Films Include:
Farming While Black
Description:
A featured block combining awards programming with a powerful feature film exploring agriculture, history, and environmental justice.
📍 Venue: ASU MIX Center – Theater 2
Films Include:
Becoming Air, A Touch of Wildness, PULP, Bird Drone, The Choice, Borderlands Jaguar, Water Star Medicine, Sustainability Class Project
Description:
A wide-ranging shorts block focused on wildlife, pollution, and local environmental issues through both student and professional storytelling.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Wood Pallet Wasteland, Glaciers: Nature’s Resilient Water Towers, Tiger, Altyn-Kazyk, HALLOGREEN, How We Survive Diomede
Description:
This block highlights global perspectives on climate, waste, and survival, blending documentary and narrative storytelling across cultures.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Embers, Toxic Harvest, Strings, Joshua Trees
Description:
A powerful block focused on climate change, agriculture, and environmental degradation, anchored by the feature Toxic Harvest.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Cultivating Food Resistance, Phoenix Community Heroes, The Cost of Clarity, The Secret Plague, The Noise, Life is Short Water is Eternal, Little Changes
Description:
A community-driven block featuring student films and local stories focused on environmental awareness, activism, and everyday impact.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Leaf Peeping, Awakening Call, Saplings of Hope, Raising Aniya, Drought
Description:
Centered around Raising Aniya, this block explores environmental justice, youth activism, and community resilience.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
GIANTS RISING
Description:
A featured documentary exploring forests, ecosystems, and the interconnected systems that sustain life on Earth.
📍 Venue: Beth Hebrew 333 E. Portland St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Films Include:
Fork In the Road
Description:
A feature documentary exploring critical decisions shaping our environmental and food systems.
📍 Venue: Arizona Science Center
Films Include:
American Southwest
Description:
A closing feature focused on water, climate, and the future of the Colorado River, bringing together science, storytelling, and regional impact.
📍 Venue: Arizona Science Center
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