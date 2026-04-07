SkyHawk Art Shop

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NAHS members only! Choose your size. Black Gildan Heavy Blend Crew Sweatshirt with multicolor chenille letters.
Made to order by Mrs. Conway!
Made by Dean DesCoteaux, senior, 2026
Handmade 3D paper quilled greeting cards, made to order by Sophomore Jane Doh. Add in the notes which design you like!
Handmade jewelry with genuine gemstones, made to order by Sophomore Jane Doh. Add in the notes which design you like!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!