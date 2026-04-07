Skutt Catholic High School

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Skutt Catholic High School

About this shop

SkyHawk Art Shop

NAHS Sweatshirt item
NAHS Sweatshirt item
NAHS Sweatshirt
$50

NAHS members only! Choose your size. Black Gildan Heavy Blend Crew Sweatshirt with multicolor chenille letters.


Made to order by Mrs. Conway!

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Stained Glass Pheasant item
Stained Glass Pheasant
$100

Made by Dean DesCoteaux, senior, 2026

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Handmade Greeting Cards by Jane Doh item
Handmade Greeting Cards by Jane Doh
$5

Handmade 3D paper quilled greeting cards, made to order by Sophomore Jane Doh. Add in the notes which design you like!

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Jewelry by Jane Doh item
Jewelry by Jane Doh
$20

Handmade jewelry with genuine gemstones, made to order by Sophomore Jane Doh. Add in the notes which design you like!

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Add a donation for Skutt Catholic High School

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!