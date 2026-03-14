Skyhoundz XD March 14, 2026

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About this event
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Add 1 ticket for each class you plan to run with your Dog #1 (information will be collected in the next steps)
Add 1 ticket for each class you plan to run with your Dog #2 (information will be collected in the next steps)
Add 1 ticket for each class you plan to run with your Dog #3 (information will be collected in the next steps)
Add 1 ticket for each class you plan to run with your Dog #4 (information will be collected in the next steps)
Add 1 ticket for each division you plan to run with your Dog #5 (information will be collected in the next steps)
Add 1 ticket for each class you plan to run with your Dog #6 (information will be collected in the next steps)
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