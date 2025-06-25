eventClosed

2025 Silent Auction

2-Night Stay at The Dunlin item
2-Night Stay at The Dunlin
$1,000

Enjoy a 2-night stay at The Dunlin, an Auberge Resort, on the Kiawah River in South Carolina. Complete with a complimentary dinner for two at the signature restaurant, Linnette's.


VALUE: $3,000

Diamond Dragonfly Pendant Necklace item
Diamond Dragonfly Pendant Necklace
$750

From the Tiny Treasures Collection. Made of 18K white gold, Roberto Coin's necklace features a whimsical dragonfly pendant encrusted with sparkling white diamonds. The acclaimed jewelry designer signs each piece with a single ruby placed in a concealed position.

  • APPROXIMATELY 0.40 TCW
  • CHAIN IS APPROXIMATELY 18″

Generously donated by Brown & Co. Jewelers


VALUE: $2,790

2-Night Staycation item
2-Night Staycation
$500

Enjoy a two night stay at the St. Regis Atlanta and a $100 towards dinner out at Luella, Revival Group's newest dining spot.


Package includes:

  • 2-nights at St. Regis Atlanta with breakfast for two included daily. Inclusive of all taxes and gratuities.
  • $100 Gift Certificate to Luella
  • 1 bottle of wine

VALUE: $2,250

Reset Button: Personal Assistant and Scultphouse Membership item
Reset Button: Personal Assistant and Scultphouse Membership
$250

Press the reset button and take time for yourself.


Package includes:

  • 4 visits of 4 hours of house manager or personal assistant help for errands, meal prep, laundry or admin work from Accomplished.
  • 1-month membership to Sculpthouse

Accomplished was born to provide trusted in-home assistance for those who need an extra hand each week. Whether it’s for errands, meal prep, tidying and organizing, laundry, or regular home maintenance, we’ve got you covered.


VALUE: $1,350

Elizabeth Hamilton Dish Set and $100 Gramercy Gift Card item
Elizabeth Hamilton Dish Set and $100 Gramercy Gift Card
$150

An entire set of of performance dinnerware from the Embossed Pearl Collection including 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls, and a matching individual serving platter. Winner can choose either White or Robin's Egg Blue dishes.


Put the finishing touches on your tablescape with $100 to Gramercy.


VALUE: $325

Serving Up Cocktails Gift Basket item
Serving Up Cocktails Gift Basket
$150

Serve-up a perfectly themed cocktail party with this package from Odd McLean and CheeseMe ATL.


Gift Basket includes:

  • A resin ice bucket, champagne, and linen pickleball cocktail napkins from Odd McLean
  • $125 Gift Card to CheeseMe ATL

VALUE: $575

Atlanta United Tickets item
Atlanta United Tickets
$250

4 tickets to a match of your choice in the 2026 season.


Seats are 24th row, midfield, club level.


VALUE: $1,000

Golf and Gear item
Golf and Gear
$150

Set out on a day of golf in style. This package includes:

  • A round of golf for four players at Bobby Jones Golf Course. (Cart included)
  • $500 Miller Brothers LTD. Gift Card

VALUE: $750

Laura Pearce Necklace item
Laura Pearce Necklace
$600

A beautiful piece from Laura Pearce Ltd. Personalize this necklace of aquamarine beads with a detachable/engravable 14kt yellow gold beaded disk.


VALUE: $1,400

S. Carter Designs Earrings item
S. Carter Designs Earrings
$150

Pearl white enamel feather earrings by S. Carter Designs


VALUE: $460

Lake Pajamas and Robe item
Lake Pajamas and Robe
$100

Lounge in luxury with the softest pajama set you'll ever wear and coordinating robe.


VALUE: $270

Lucy Wellborn Original item
Lucy Wellborn Original
$100

15 X 12.5 inches - acrylic on deckle-edged paper, unframed


Original, one-of-a-kind


VALUE: $275

Annie King Original Painting item
Annie King Original Painting
$650

20" x16" mixed media on canvas


VALUE: $1,200


Audrey Allman Designs Beaded Necklace item
Audrey Allman Designs Beaded Necklace
$75

Beautiful blue beaded necklace with removable "Love" charm.


VALUE: $150

