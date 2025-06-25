2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at The Dunlin, an Auberge Resort, on the Kiawah River in South Carolina. Complete with a complimentary dinner for two at the signature restaurant, Linnette's.
VALUE: $3,000
From the Tiny Treasures Collection. Made of 18K white gold, Roberto Coin's necklace features a whimsical dragonfly pendant encrusted with sparkling white diamonds. The acclaimed jewelry designer signs each piece with a single ruby placed in a concealed position.
Generously donated by Brown & Co. Jewelers
VALUE: $2,790
Enjoy a two night stay at the St. Regis Atlanta and a $100 towards dinner out at Luella, Revival Group's newest dining spot.
Package includes:
VALUE: $2,250
Press the reset button and take time for yourself.
Package includes:
Accomplished was born to provide trusted in-home assistance for those who need an extra hand each week. Whether it’s for errands, meal prep, tidying and organizing, laundry, or regular home maintenance, we’ve got you covered.
VALUE: $1,350
An entire set of of performance dinnerware from the Embossed Pearl Collection including 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls, and a matching individual serving platter. Winner can choose either White or Robin's Egg Blue dishes.
Put the finishing touches on your tablescape with $100 to Gramercy.
VALUE: $325
Serve-up a perfectly themed cocktail party with this package from Odd McLean and CheeseMe ATL.
Gift Basket includes:
VALUE: $575
4 tickets to a match of your choice in the 2026 season.
Seats are 24th row, midfield, club level.
VALUE: $1,000
Set out on a day of golf in style. This package includes:
VALUE: $750
A beautiful piece from Laura Pearce Ltd. Personalize this necklace of aquamarine beads with a detachable/engravable 14kt yellow gold beaded disk.
VALUE: $1,400
Pearl white enamel feather earrings by S. Carter Designs
VALUE: $460
Lounge in luxury with the softest pajama set you'll ever wear and coordinating robe.
VALUE: $270
15 X 12.5 inches - acrylic on deckle-edged paper, unframed
Original, one-of-a-kind
VALUE: $275
20" x16" mixed media on canvas
VALUE: $1,200
Beautiful blue beaded necklace with removable "Love" charm.
VALUE: $150
