Skylands Kings 2017 Team Fund

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Skylands Kings 2017 Team Fund

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Skylands Kings 2017 Team Shop 25-26

Cozy Sweater item
Cozy Sweater item
Cozy Sweater
$65

This thick cozy sweater will show off your team spirit and let everyone in the rink know who you are cheering for! These are oversized sweaters- think men's sizing. (L fits Alex perfectly) Option to customize with your player's number across the back.

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Kings Team Spirit Chain item
Kings Team Spirit Chain
$20

Big plays. Big energy. Big style!
The Kings Spirit Chain is the ultimate way to rep your team and bring the hype—on the ice or off. A favorite for players and fans alike! Made to order item, please make sure you leave your information on the sign up sheet.

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Kings Wax Container (wax included) item
Kings Wax Container (wax included)
$15

Rep your team on and off the ice with our Kings-branded hockey stick wax container. Designed to keep your wax clean, protected, and ready for game day, this is a must-have accessory for every Kings player. Small, durable, and perfect for the rink bag!

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Kings Wax Container (without wax) item
Kings Wax Container (without wax)
$10

Rep your team on and off the ice with our Kings-branded hockey stick wax container. Designed to keep your wax clean, protected, and ready for game day, this is a must-have accessory for every Kings player. Small, durable, and perfect for the rink bag!

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Kings Fidget Spinner item
Kings Fidget Spinner
$10

The Kings fidget spinner is a great way for players to keep their hands busy while showing off their Kings pride wherever they are.

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2 Hockey Gloves Key Chain item
2 Hockey Gloves Key Chain
$10

Support the team and grab a keepsake!

This keychain can be customized by each player with their name and number, making it a fun way to support the team and rep hockey every day.

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1 Hockey Glove Key Chain item
1 Hockey Glove Key Chain
$5

Support the team and grab a keepsake!

This keychain can be customized by each player with their name and number, making it a fun way to support the team and rep hockey every day.

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Add a donation for Skylands Kings 2017 Team Fund

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