Skylands Kings 2017 Team Shop 25-26

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This thick cozy sweater will show off your team spirit and let everyone in the rink know who you are cheering for! These are oversized sweaters- think men's sizing. (L fits Alex perfectly) Option to customize with your player's number across the back.
Big plays. Big energy. Big style!
The Kings Spirit Chain is the ultimate way to rep your team and bring the hype—on the ice or off. A favorite for players and fans alike! Made to order item, please make sure you leave your information on the sign up sheet.
Rep your team on and off the ice with our Kings-branded hockey stick wax container. Designed to keep your wax clean, protected, and ready for game day, this is a must-have accessory for every Kings player. Small, durable, and perfect for the rink bag!
Rep your team on and off the ice with our Kings-branded hockey stick wax container. Designed to keep your wax clean, protected, and ready for game day, this is a must-have accessory for every Kings player. Small, durable, and perfect for the rink bag!
The Kings fidget spinner is a great way for players to keep their hands busy while showing off their Kings pride wherever they are.
Support the team and grab a keepsake!
This keychain can be customized by each player with their name and number, making it a fun way to support the team and rep hockey every day.
Support the team and grab a keepsake!
This keychain can be customized by each player with their name and number, making it a fun way to support the team and rep hockey every day.
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