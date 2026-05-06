Skylark Community Arts Center

Offered by

Skylark Community Arts Center

About the memberships

Skylark Community Arts Center's Corporate Sponsorship Levels

Supporting Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on Skylark website

Recognition on select event materials

Social media acknowledgment

Name listed in venue

Event Series Sponsor
$5,000

Everything in Supporting Sponsor

Logo on all event flyers for a designated period

Verbal recognition at events

Featured social media posts

Opportunity to sponsor a recurring event series

Stage Sponsor
$10,000

Everything in Event Series Sponsor

Your business name associated with the stage

(Example: “The [Business Name] Stage at Skylark”)

Prominent logo placement in venue signage

Recognition at all major events

Opportunity to host a branded event

Program Sponsor
$25,000

Everything in Stage Sponsor

Sponsorship of a specific Skylark program

(youth music program, recording access initiative, workshops)

Featured branding on all program materials

Press and media recognition when applicable

Direct alignment with community impact initiatives

Lead Community Partner
$50,000

Top-tier recognition across all Skylark platforms

Naming rights opportunities for major programs or spaces

Exclusive branding at major events and concerts

Custom partnership integration tailored to your business

Ongoing recognition as a primary supporter of Skylark


Add a donation for Skylark Community Arts Center

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