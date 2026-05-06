Skylark Community Arts Center's Corporate Sponsorship Levels

Offered by
About the memberships
Logo placement on Skylark website
Recognition on select event materials
Social media acknowledgment
Name listed in venue
Everything in Supporting Sponsor
Logo on all event flyers for a designated period
Verbal recognition at events
Featured social media posts
Opportunity to sponsor a recurring event series
Everything in Event Series Sponsor
Your business name associated with the stage
(Example: “The [Business Name] Stage at Skylark”)
Prominent logo placement in venue signage
Recognition at all major events
Opportunity to host a branded event
Everything in Stage Sponsor
Sponsorship of a specific Skylark program
(youth music program, recording access initiative, workshops)
Featured branding on all program materials
Press and media recognition when applicable
Direct alignment with community impact initiatives
Top-tier recognition across all Skylark platforms
Naming rights opportunities for major programs or spaces
Exclusive branding at major events and concerts
Custom partnership integration tailored to your business
Ongoing recognition as a primary supporter of Skylark
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