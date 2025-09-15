eventClosed

SKY YOGA ONLINE COMPREHENSIVE COURSE 2025-26

ONLINE; ZOOM LINK WILL BE SENT

Foundation Course + Introspection 1 + 2 + 3
$175

This includes Foundation Course and Introspection level I, II and III courses.
Cost specified is for Single Registration.

Discount already added in the Price.

Introspection 1+2+3 Bundled
$130

This includes Introspection I, II and III.
Cost specified is for Single Registration.
Discount already added in the Price.

SKY Foundation Course Only
$50

Price for Single Registration.

2 November, 9 November, 16 November 2025

SKY Introspection 1 Course Only
$50

Price for Single Registration.

11 January, 18 January, 25 January 2026

SKY Introspection 2 Course Only
$50

Price for Single Registration.

15 February, 22 February, 1 March 2026

SKY Introspection 3 Course Only
$50

Price for Single Registration.

22 March, 29 March, 5 April 2026

