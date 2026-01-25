SPP | Board of Directors & Advisory Membership Commitments

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Board of Directors – Governance Give & Get Commitment
Board of Directors members serve as the governing body of Sky’s Pancreas Partners, carrying fiduciary responsibility, strategic oversight, and organizational accountability.
As part of board service, each Director commits to a defined give/get expectation — a combination of personal financial contribution and/or facilitated fundraising that supports the sustainability of the organization.
This commitment reflects:
• Governance stewardship
• Financial leadership
• Active participation in revenue development
• Alignment with our strategic roadmap and fiscal priorities
Board members set the tone.
We model what sustainable nonprofit leadership looks like.
Renews monthly
Advisory Board – Strategic Leadership Give & Get Commitment
Advisory Board members serve as strategic thought partners, ambassadors, and subject matter contributors to Sky’s Pancreas Partners.
While the Advisory Board does not hold governance authority, members commit to financially supporting and advocating for the mission through a defined give/get expectation.
This commitment reflects:
• Strategic insight and expertise
• Network expansion and partnership cultivation
• Mission advocacy within professional and community spaces
• Personal financial investment aligned with leadership values
Advisory members help extend our reach, strengthen credibility, and increase access to opportunity.
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