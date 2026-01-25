SPP | Board of Directors & Advisory Membership Commitments

Board of Directors – Governance Give & Get Commitment

Board of Directors members serve as the governing body of Sky’s Pancreas Partners, carrying fiduciary responsibility, strategic oversight, and organizational accountability.

As part of board service, each Director commits to a defined give/get expectation — a combination of personal financial contribution and/or facilitated fundraising that supports the sustainability of the organization.





This commitment reflects:

• Governance stewardship

• Financial leadership

• Active participation in revenue development

• Alignment with our strategic roadmap and fiscal priorities





Board members set the tone.

We model what sustainable nonprofit leadership looks like.