Skyview Senior Online Auction

Starting bid
Classic oatmilk colored with gold accents 12- Cup Programable Coffee Maker. Has a bold brew option, easy to read display, and dishwasher safe parts. Great replacement coffee maker or gift to new graduate getting their first place!
Starting bid
A fun array of Starbucks cups along with a $20 Starbucks gift card! Includes...
-1 16oz Black plastic insulated cup and straw
-1 24oz. metal insulated winter fox cup, straw, and fox straw topper
-1 24oz plastic insulated Dia de Muertos cup, straw, and glow in the dark skull straw topper.
-1 24oz plastic insulated floral print cup and straw.
-2 packs of Starbucks 2 reusable straw and cleaner sets.
-1 ceramic Starbucks cup ornament.
-1 Starbucks cold cup key chain
-1 32oz. vanilla chocolate cold brew concentrate.
-1 8 pack Starbucks Pikes Place Roast Instant coffee
All packed in cute, galvanized metal and wood handled basket
Starting bid
Driving school is expensive! Grab this deal!
Includes:
1- $100 Gift Certificate to Basic Traffic Safety Course.
1- Heart keychain
1- "Student Driver" external car magnet.
Starting bid
Hint: Movie Lover
Starting bid
Amazing starter kit for gymnastics!
Includes:
13- Open Gym passes to Northpointe Gymnastics. NO EXPIRATION!
1- 15x8x8 black marble athletic gym bag.
1-24oz insulated sport water bottle with 3 types of lids.
1- Set of Gibson Just Right leather uneven bar buckle grips size small.
Starting bid
Great new set as a gift for a new graduate heading out on their own for the first time!
Includes:
1- 5qt Dutch oven with lid
1- 3qt Sauté pan with lid
1- 2qt Saucepan with lid
1- 1qt Saucepan with lid
1- 10 in Fry pan
1- 8 in Fry pan1- 14.8x10x2 in Roasting pan
1- 4 piece round glass storage bowl set with lids (5, 8, 14, and 16oz)
1- 3-piece Nylon Tool Set
(Slotted turner, solid spoon, and ladle)
1- 4-piece Nylon Measuring spoons
1- 4-piece Nylon Measuring Cups
Starting bid
Get your SWEAT on at HOTWORX!! 24 hour access to virtually instructed infrared sauna workouts and functional workout zone.
Includes:
3- 1 week membership passes (you can keep all to yourself or share with family and friends).
3- HOTWORX cozies and pens.
1- 24 oz Manna insulted studded tumbler with rubberized finish.
2- HOTWORX stickers.
7- LMNT electrolyte drink mixes.
9- 1 free work out cards to hand out to friends and family.
8- HOTWORX keychains.
Starting bid
Play Ball! Fun for the whole fam!
Includes:
1- Certificate for 6 grass berm tickets for any 2026 Raptors Home game (excludes opening night and 4th of July)
2- Raptors stickers.
1- Raptors ChapStick.
1- Raptors bracelet.
1- Pack of players cards.
1- 2025 Raptors team poster.
1- 18x13 in Adidas heavy duty drawstring bag.
Starting bid
3 FUN sets from local craftsman! ARTiCHOKECRAFTS.com
Camping Set 1 includes:
1- 30oz stainless "Life is Better by the Campfire" Polar Camel with sip lid.
1- 15oz Forest Chai 100% Soy candle.
1- "Life is Better by the Campfire" coaster.
1- magnetic gnome bottle opener.
Sunflower Set 2 includes:
1- 40oz insulated handled water bottle w/metal straw and brush.
1- 16oz glass w/ wood lid bottle.
1- sunflower mouse pad.
1- sunflower coaster
1-16oz coral moss and sandalwood candle.
Garden Set 3 includes:
1- 12oz floral wine tumbler
1- floral coaster
1- 18x13 floral print canvas tote
1- 10.5oz meadow thistle candle
Starting bid
All handspun pottery from local potter at Hockinson Pottery Works. Custom, one-of-a-kind pottery!
Includes:
1- Handspun 10-inch Chip and dip platter
1-handspun 5-inch homemade 3 wick candle
2- handspun drip coated mugs
1- $50 Chuck's Fresh Market gift card
Grab the package and head to Chuck's to fill your new pottery with deliciousness!
Starting bid
Antique "Pirates Bottle Chest" filled with goodies!
Includes:
1-Antique wood and metal bottle chest 14Lx13.5Hx9W inches with functional lid and clasp with 6 bottle spaces inside
1- Bottle 2022 Clos d' Argentine Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva from Mendoza, Argentina
1- Bottle 2020 Havelock Sauvignon Blanc from Marlbourgh, New Zealand
1- Bottle 2015 Anderson Family Vineyard Pinot Noir from Dundee Hills, Oregon
4- Clear stemless wine glasses
1- the bar Wine Aerating Pourer
1- the bar Waiter's Corkscrew
1- the bar 2ct Premium Bottle Stoppers
Must be 21+ to purchase pick up
Starting bid
ROLL STORM!!
Thanks to our very generous basketball and cheer programs we have an awesome Storm basket.
Includes:
2-Skyview Kids Cheer Clinic Certificates (clinic will be held in June '26)
1- Skyview Individual Boys Basketball Camp Certificate (camp will be held in June '26)
1- Size L heather Skyview Hoody
1-Size L/XL Nike Dry-fit Skyview ball cap
1- Size M long sleeve white Sport Tek Roll Storm shirt
1- Size L long sleeve hooded Sport Tek Roll Storm shirt
1- set Skyview sunglasses
1-Skyview drawstring bag
1- Skyview lanyard
1- 32oz insulated Skyview water bottle
Starting bid
Strength, Cardio, and Mindfulness
Such a great workout!
Includes:
1-2 full weeks free of Barre 3 access
1- 16oz shimmer purple water bottle
1- Pair size 8 CALIA slides color warm terracotta
1- 9x11inch barre 3 canvas tote
Starting bid
3 great outings just across the river into PDX!
Includes:
4- Passes to Hopscotch PDX
(Immersive and experimental art experience) No Expiration
4-Passes to OMSI (Science and Technology Museum with continuous and rotating exhibits)
No Expiration
2- Passes to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, OR. Expires at end of 2026 season.
Starting bid
Relax in Style!
Includes:
1- Off white bogg bag
2- One person passes to Wings and Waves waterpark (Exp 12/31/26)
1- Pair size 8 CALIA slides cloud cover color
2- yellow and white striped beach towels
1- travel hand sanitizer
1- 32oz Starbucks Lime Watermelon Refresher concentrate
1- 40oz Stanley water bottle
1- 16oz bottle up&up Soothing Aloe gel
1- up& up SPF 50 lip balm
1- 8oz up&up SPF Sport Sunscreen lotion
1- CALA hot and cold under eye pad set (2 sets)
1- MIAMICA Travel Pouch Set with jelly tag ( 3 pouches-10x7,11.5x8.5, and 13x9.5-inch beach theme)
1- 16oz jar of gummy keylime slices
1- bag Perle di Sole hard lemon candies
1-MIAMICA luggage tag set (3 tags)
Starting bid
Get your bags and then grab an outfit to match each at MODAO!
Includes:
2- $30 gift card to MODAO Resale (women's high fashion resale)
1- 11x8x5 in Portland Leather AP Medium Madison leather purse color Cobalt with pink flower key snap
1- 9.5x6x2 in black with gold accent crossbody MICHAEL KORS PURSE
1- 9.5X6X2 in vanilla with gold accent crossbody MICHAEL KORS PURSE
1- BAGSMART beige travel purse with mini pouch
Starting bid
Nothing like a cup of Joe!
Includes:
1- $40 Brewed Cafe and Pub gift card
1- 20oz green with gold fleck insulated Starbucks coffee mug
1- Dash of That stone deep teal cream and sugar set
1- 16oz clear glass cold coffee glass with glass straw
2- Black and gold wireless electric whisks
2- 12oz Roscher stone tri color microwave and dishwasher safe coffee mugs
2- 12oz Threshold stone cream with dark terracotta stripes bistro style microwave and dishwasher safe coffee mugs
1- Set of 4 round woven coasters
1-32 oz Mr. Coffee coffee press
1- 16 oz bag whole bean Greenwell Farms Full City Roast !00% Kona coffee
1- 12 bag ground Portland Coffee Roasters medium roast, organic
1- 16 oz bag whole bean Starbucks Christmas Blonde Roast 2025
1- 16oz ground Walla Walla Roastery "Old School" Vienna Roast
1- 32 oz ground Black Rifle Coffee Company "Tactisquatch" Dark roast
2- 11oz Stumptown cold brew coffee. Both plant based with oatmilk, 1 Horchata and 1 chocolate flavor
Starting bid
Celebrate a Birthday at Naydenov!
Includes:
1- Gift certificate good for a FREE Birthday Party at Naydenov Gymnastics. Up to 10 children ages 12 and younger, paper products provided, and free t-shirt for the birthday child!
Expires 3/31/27
Starting bid
Stock up on Champs Gear!
Includes:
1-13x6x12 logobrands NFL Seahawks canvas tote bag
2-Seahawks reusable shopping bags
2- 20x20 pillows. 1 Seahawks print, 1 black with football play
1- 20x20 extra black football play pillow cover
1- logosbrand NFL Seahawks 60x70 blanket
2 NFL Seahawks beanies
1- NFL size large Seahawks pair of long socks
1- Size L women's navy crewneck Seahawks sweatshirt
1- NFL Seahawks men's size L dark grey dry fit material t-shirt
2- Seahawks logo stemless wine glasses from ARTiCHOKECRAFTS
3- medium glitter Seahawks ornaments, green, white, and blue
4- hand knitted 12th man bottle sweaters
1-Football themed hot pad and dish towel set
1- pair NFL striped Seahawks colored gloves
2- Seahawks colored coasters from ARTiCHOKCRAFTS
Starting bid
This package is no gamble, guaranteed WIN!
Includes:
1- Voucher for two tickets to concert of your choice at the Cowlitz Ballroom
1- $120 gift card for 2 at any of ilani's award winning restaurants
1- 16oz clear plastic ilani tumbler with straw
1- deck of used ilani playing cards
1- set of red ilani used di
Starting bid
Feel fabulous after using this package!
Includes:
1- $25 gift card to Urban Spa Salon (Exp 7/1/26)
1- $150 gift card to URBANWAXX
1-1 hour massage gift card to Nicloe Lewis Massage (Exp 3/31/27)
1- FLOATWELL gift card for 1 infrared sauna session and 1 compression therapy session
Starting bid
Chores and Relaxation in one!
Includes:
1- Gift certificate for one free nail service by Nightshade Nail Co.
NightShadeNails on Instagram
1- 1-hour service Gift card to Elements Massage that can be used for a massage or facial
1- $60 gift card to Happy's Carwash
1- $50 gift card to Grocery Outlet
Starting bid
Includes:
1- 4 Person complimentary tasting at ALTON in Walla Walla, WA
1- Complimentary Classic wine tasting for 4 at Stoller Family Estates in Dayton, OR
(Exp 1/31/27)
Must be 21+ to purchase pick up
Starting bid
Includes:
1- Certificate for 4 rounds of golf and 2 Power carts at Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City, OR (may be used anytime except weekends before noon and Exp. 2/27)
1- $50 Gift card to TOPGOLF in Hillsboro, OR
Starting bid
Outstanding Wrestling Club Opportunity!
Includes:
1- Free Admission to the Askeo Outdoor Summer Camp
(8/12/26-8/15/26 at Toutle River RV Inn Style Campground.
1- Free month membership to Askeo Club Wrestling(Exp 2/15/27)
2- 30-minute private lessons at Askeo (Exp 2/15/27)
2- Pair of Askeo socks, size Small and Medium
1- Askeo beanie one size fits all
2- Askeo Blue quick dry outdoor camp T-shirts, one youth medium and one adult medium
1- Askeo gray cotton STEM T-shirt size adult medium
1- Askeo hoody size 2XL
Starting bid
Beautiful high end Finex cast iron set! All with ergonomic "speed cool" handles and CNC machined easy release cooking surface. Cook to your hearts content!
Includes:
1- 12-inch square Cast Iron Grill pan
1-12-inch patented octagonal "multi-pour" design cast iron skillet with lid
1- 8-inch patented octagonal "multi-pour" design cast iron skillet
Starting bid
Hit some range balls and head to Tri-Mountain to put that practice to work!
Includes:
2- Certificates for 4 FREE rounds of golf with a golf cart. (Valid Mon-Thur anytime and Fri-Sun after 10am. Not valid for tournament or event play. Expires 10/31/26.
1- Large 10 bucket punch card form Westside Golf Academy/ Driving Range
Starting bid
DETAIL AWAY! AutoSpa360.com
Includes:
1- $250 AutoSpa360 Gift card
1- 5-gallon bucket
1- Wheel brush
1-car power washer
1- 16.9oz FEYNLAB professional grade interior cleaner
1- 16.9oz FEYNLAB professional grade window cleaner
1- 33.8oz FEYNLAB pure wash professional grade car soap
1- rechargeable multi attachment hand-held vacuum
2- 53x28 blue drying towels
3-16x14 yellow interior towels
1-12x12 red clay towel
1- yellow wash mit
1- AutoSoa360 ball cap
Starting bid
The paper tablet for writing, reading, and thinking on the go.
Includes:
1- reMarkable Paper Pro Move, 7.3-inch color display, reading light, and unmatched paper feel. Combined with Marker Plus and Book Folio. It's everything you need to experience paper-like handwriting and protect your work.
Starting bid
A BLAST of a short trip away!
Includes:
1- $100 gift card to Mount Hood Railroad (train rides, e-bikes, railbike tours)
1-$50 gift card to pFriem Brewing
1- Gift Certificate to Marchesi Vinyards for 4 Wine Tastings
Must be 21+ to purchase pick up
Starting bid
Take a short drive and enjoy wine and beauty at Willamette Vineyards in Turner, OR
Includes:
1- Certificate for up to 6 people for a VIP Tour and Tasting at the Estate in the Salem Hills. The tour will be led by a Winery Ambassador and lasts for approximately 90 minutes with a behind the scenes look, exclusive wine offerings, and a cheese plate
(Expires 1/14/27)
Must be 21+ to purchase pick up
Starting bid
Three very different local adventures!
Includes:
1- Gift certificate for up to 5 at Twisted Escape Rooms (Always 3 room themes to choose from and change periodically)
1-Gift certificate for 4 tickets to any Spring 2026 Show (Seussical or Pride & Prejudice)
1- Gift certificate for 2 adult admission and 2 child admission to the 2026 Clark County Fair August 7-16 (must contact the admin office after July 7 and prior to July 31 to redeem)
Starting bid
Head down to Vancouvers beautiful Waterfront for some tastings!
Includes:
1- Gift certificate for 4 people to the Vancouver location Amavi Cellars tasting room plus receive member benefits for the day
1- Gift Certificate for a tasting for 4 people at Maryhill Winery Vancouver Tasting Room (Expires 3/9/27)
2- Buy one get one free Evoke Winery tasting flight tokens
*Must be 21+ to purchase pick up*
Starting bid
Make a whole day of it!
Includes:
2- Gift certificates to The Source Climbing Center for a CLIMB201 class (must be 12 or older and Expire 3/15/27)
1- $50 gift card to McMenamins Restaurant (any location)
1- Gift card for up to 5 to Twisted Escape Rooms
Starting bid
Such a cute set, perfect for Spring hosting!
Includes:
1- 15x12x1.5 built in handle charcuterie board
1- Set of 4 dessert size(4.5in) cream with gold rim Chantilly brand bowls
1- Charcuterie stainless steel and wood utensil set (2 honey wands, pack of 20 flag cards, 2 mini tongs, 6 wood handled utensils, 4 butter knives, 4 teaspoons,
4 hors d'oeuvre forks)
2- stemless wine glasses
4- stone and wood coasters
1- honey jar and dipper
1- Charming Farmhouse Sparkling Mimosa candle 8.2oz
1- Bottle 2020 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ICON by Waterbrook Walla Walla Vallery
1-Bottle 2017 Tenuta Di Ceppaiano Toscana (85% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot)
1- $50 Gift card to Butcher Boys
Starting bid
Includes:
1-13x14x24 size Large DO DO Pet Roller Carrier with retractable pull handle, windows to each side of carrier with unzippable top. Navy with tan accents
1- 35x23in Ksiia deluxe plush washable dog bed with anti-slip bottom cream with dark gray accent
1- Gift certificate for 1 month free to BARK BOX. Choose between a classic or Super chewer box. Each box contains 2 toys, 2 bags of natural treats, and 1 surprise item
1- Pawz&Clawz Pet seat cover 57x57 color black water and dirt and hair protection
1- Jumbo spike bone chew toy with squeaker
1-Petstages Orka Flyer blue frisbee
1- Bag of pet waste bags, 16 rolls heavy duty multi color unscented
1- Nerf Dog Squeak baton toy
1- Bag Pet Pride Collagen Braids chews for dog
1- Bag Pet Pride count of 2 Chicken flavored beef hide bones
1- Bag Pet Pride count of 2 chicken flavored Beef ride roll
Starting bid
Travel with fresh luggage set!
Includes:
1- Travelers Club 4pc hardside rolling luggage set with a 28in hardside rolling upright, 22in hardside rolling carry-on (meets most airline regulations), 15in boarding tote, and 10in travel kit bag
Starting bid
A tub full of Christmas!
Includes:
1-Homz clear storage tub with clasp lid. 25.75x16x18.25in 112QT
1- Hand made Snowman Quilt 46x40in"Do you see what I see"
2- Holiday Time indoor/outdoor LED warm white ultra bright C9 15ft strands
1- Holiday Home indoor/outdoor Bulb Pathway Markers, 5 lights, 40 inches of lighted length
2- Holiday Home incandescent Ceramic C9 lights multi color 20ft strands indoor/outdoor
2-Holiday Home incandescent mini lights multi color 22.6ft strands indoor/outdoor
2- Santa's Galaxy clear icicle lights 8.5ft strands indoor/outdoor
1- Box Holiday Home shatterproof ornament set, 50 ornaments with hooks
1- set of 2 Holiday Home flat top bronze stocking holder
1- 20oz metal insulated Christmas
1 truck coffee mug
1- 9in tall holiday themed gnome cookie jar
1–24-piece holiday gift bows blue/silver/ white
3- Wondershop coffee mugs, dog, Mrs. Claus, and Mr. Claus
3- Pairs snuggly socks
1- Santa Bucket
1- Wooden Christmas ornament "The Joy of Christmas is family"
1- Santa decorative box 6x6x4.5in
1- Roll cloth pinecone wide ribbon
1- Holiday kitchen accessory set, oven mit, cookie cutter, and silicone spoon
1-Wooden "Home for the Holidays" name tag sign
1- Red and white striped wooden "Merry" Christmas tree decoration
2-24 sheet Pack of red, white and green decorated tissue paper
3- Christmas themed gift boxes 14.25x9.8x1.8 inch
1- 10 Pack white gift boxes, 3-lingerie boxes, 5- shirt boxes, and 2- robe boxes
2-rolls 20 sq feet wrapping paper
2-rolls 40sq feet wrapping paper
1- Wrapping paper container bag with carry handle, clear
Starting bid
Get your workout on dancing! SO FUN! Multiple class times and types including weights.
Includes:
1- Gift certificate to 1-month
free unlimited Jazzercise at the Vancouver Fitness Center
1-Black, gray, yellow ombre Yoga Mat 24x68in light weight, durable, non-slip surface
1- Vancouver Fitness Center "Good Vibe Tribe" soft cooler 11x10.5x6in
1- Jazzercise quick dry gray with salmon accent mat towel 24x 47in
Starting bid
Always good to have a great candle on hand. Grab this set, you wont be dissapointed!
Includes:
1-Rainbean electric candle warmer with adjustable height
1-Sonoma Goods for Life Scented wax cube outlet warmer gray with white medallion print
1- 14oz, 3 wick, 5in diameter Fluer+Ares Cashmere & Pomegranate scented candle
1- LOVE ME MORE, 24oz, 3 wood crackling wick, hand poured, 100% soy Sandalwood+Cedar scent candle
2- 2.5oz Soy blend scented wax cubes, one lemoncello spritzer and one coconut blossom
1- 12oz vita Goods Co. soy beeswax blend vanilla cinnamon spice candle
4- 14oz Tuscany soy blend scented candles. Vanilla bean, coconut colada, morning latte, and spiced pumpkin
1- Indoor/outdoor plastic wicker built in handled serving tray, dark brown
Starting bid
Hint: Must be 21+ to purchase and pick up.
Starting bid
Who doesn't need a little Dolly!
Even if not into Dolly, it's great cookware.
Includes:
1-10in Lodge seasoned cast iron skillet with Dolly profile imprinted on bottom
1-8in Lodge seasoned cast iron skillet with "Jolene please don't take my pan" imprinted on bottom
1- 9in Lodge Dolly Parton "Working 9 to 5" Skillet Clock (clock all black not colored with pink and gold like first picture)
Starting bid
Ready to get your hands dirty?
Spring gardening right around the corner. Grab this basket today!
Includes:
1-Orange and black gardening tool set with carry/storage tote. Tools included are a set of gloves, 2 potting spades, handheld pitchfork, handheld rake, handheld weeder, and secateurs (nippers)
1- $50 gift card to Yard and Garden Land
1-Decorastive Wire basket
1- Burpee bag Hummingbird and Butterfly Wildflower Mix (covers up to 1,000 sq feet and has 25,000 seeds)
1- Burpee Sunflower Fun N 'Sun blend pack of seeds
1-Botanical Interests Butterfly Garden multi seed pack. Western Glide Native Seed Collection
5- Trader Joe's organic 3in herb pots. Parsley, rosemary, basil, oregano, and mint
1- Mache Pink Ranunculus in 6 in container
1- Pink and off-white Hellebore (Christmas rose) 6in container
Starting bid
Tackle stubborn pet fur, scattered crumbs, or tracked-in debris effortlessly.
Includes:
1-MOOSOO XL-618A cordless vacuum. Its 4-in-1 convertible design transitions seamlessly from stick to handheld mode, offering unmatched versatility for cleaning floors, stairs, cars, tight spaces, and upholstery—redefining your home maintenance experience.
Starting bid
Easy, Fast, Healthy Frying!
Includes:
1- 7.5QT Famistar digital air fryer oven. 10 in 1 preset functions, touch screen, and dishwasher safe basket. Larger size works for small and larger families.
Starting bid
Start em' young! Super cute balance bike and helmet.
Includes:
1- JOYSTONE balance bike. Adjustable seat and handle height. For children 1-7 years old and 31.5-47.24 inches tall. Max weight 66.14lbs. Allen wrench provided with manual
1-XJD adjustable bike helmet for children 2-8 years old. Suitable for various sports. ABS shell, Choosed EPS, and breathing sponge. Adjustable knob, straps and buckle. Quick release buckle and soft chin pad. Size Small 20.08-21.26in color Deep-Blue
