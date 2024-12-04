SL5K Sponsorships

Logo on all race bibs * Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner * Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts * Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website Sponsor Table at Event * 4 Race Tickets and Event Access * Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Presented By Title on Start/Finish Banner * Logo on all printed material & Race T-Shirts * Logo on Event Marketing Materials and Website Sponsor Table at Event * 4 Race Tickets and Event Access * Sponsor Recognition during opening remarks Sugar Loaf
Silver Sponsor
$750
Logo on Website & T-Shirts * Logo on 2 Social Media Posts * Sponsor Table at Event * 2 Tickets and event access
Water/Snack Sponsor
$300
Logo on Website * Logo on 1 Social Media Posts * Signage at Water & Snack Stations * 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Mile Marker Sponsor
$250
Logo on 1 Social Media Post * Signage at Mile Markers * 1 Race Ticket and Event Access
Words of Encouragment
$150
Sponsor a Sign with along the route offering words of encouragement or humor
Local Supporter
$100
1 Race Ticket
Local Business Volunteer
Free
