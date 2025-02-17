Slam Dunk for Scouting Corporate Sponsor

Your tax-deductible ticket includes dinner and drinks
Full Court Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition as the event’s title sponsor in all marketing materials, including event posters, website, and social media channels
• Premium logo placement on event banners
• Opportunity to address the audience during the event
• Recognition at all pre- and post-event communications
• VIP seating at the event
• Exclusive thank-you plaque commemorating your contribution
Three-Point Sponsor
$2,500
• Logo placement on event banners
• Acknowledgement in event program and website
• VIP access and seating for event guests
• Recognition on social media
Free Throw Sponsor
$1,000
• Name listed on event banners
• Acknowledgement in event program
• Recognition on social media
• Complimentary tickets to the event
Jump Shot Sponsor
$500
Donate a premium item or experience for the top Casino Night Winners at $500 value or more.
Make an Assist Sponsor
$350
Sponsor your favorite table and get your Logo displayed during game play:
• Black Jack
• Craps
• Roulette
