Slam Dunk for Scouting Corporate Sponsor

• Recognition as the event’s title sponsor in all marketing materials, including event posters, website, and social media channels • Premium logo placement on event banners • Opportunity to address the audience during the event • Recognition at all pre- and post-event communications • VIP seating at the event • Exclusive thank-you plaque commemorating your contribution

• Recognition as the event’s title sponsor in all marketing materials, including event posters, website, and social media channels • Premium logo placement on event banners • Opportunity to address the audience during the event • Recognition at all pre- and post-event communications • VIP seating at the event • Exclusive thank-you plaque commemorating your contribution

seeMoreDetailsMobile