Town & Country Days

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Town & Country Days

About this event

Slam Jam 3on3 Basketball

715 Meyers St

Kettle Falls, WA 99141, USA

Grades 1/2 Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Grades 3/4 Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Grades 5/6 Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Grades 7/8 Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Grades 9-12 Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Adult 18+ Team Price
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.


Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.


How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!