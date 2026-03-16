Slam Jam 3on3 Basketball

About this event
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Pay for the whole squad with one simple fee.
Register by May 29 to guarantee an official Slam Jam shirt for each player.
How to pay with $0 fees. On the payment page under the section titled "Help keep Zeffy free for Town & Country Days" Select OTHER > $0
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!