Offered by

Sri Lanka Association Of New England Inc

About this shop

SLANE Winterball Souvenir

Full Page
$300
Available until Feb 2

Full-Page Ad – $300
Make a bold impression with a full-page ad in the official SLANE Winterball Souvenir. This premium placement gives your business maximum visibility while showing your support for a beloved community event. A lasting keepsake, seen and remembered long after the night ends.

Half Page
$150
Available until Feb 2

Half-Page Ad – $150
Promote your business with a half-page ad in the official SLANE Winterball Souvenir. This affordable option offers great visibility while supporting a cherished community event and celebrating those who help make the Winterball possible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!