Hope Christian Academy

Hosted by

Hope Christian Academy

About this event

Slap Happy Comedy Night Fundraiser

1090 Chicago Ave

St Paul Park, MN 55071, USA

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner at 5pm with free-will offering to Household of Faith

Couple's Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner at 5pm with free-will offering to Household of Faith.

Children 5-17
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner at 5pm with free-will offering to Household of Faith.

Child under 4
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Dinner at 5pm with free-will offering to Household of Faith

Add a donation for Hope Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!