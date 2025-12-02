New Mexico Respect Ethics Acceptance In Leather Inc
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New Mexico Respect Ethics Acceptance In Leather Inc

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New Mexico Respect Ethics Acceptance In Leather Inc

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SLaP! Social Learn and PLay - 16Jan26

Purgatory Event Space

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General Admission
$25

21+ year old required. If you are an member of NM-REAL, select another option. If you are a member of Purgatory, you can obtain tickets on their system.

Member Admission
$20

21+ year old required. Only members of NM-REAL or Purgatory/Spectrum can pick this option. We will verify your membership. If you are not a member, you will owe $5 more dollars at the door!

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