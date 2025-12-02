SLaP! Social Learn and PLay - 16Jan26

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About this event
$
21+ year old required. If you are an member of NM-REAL, select another option. If you are a member of Purgatory, you can obtain tickets on their system.
21+ year old required. Only members of NM-REAL or Purgatory/Spectrum can pick this option. We will verify your membership. If you are not a member, you will owe $5 more dollars at the door!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!