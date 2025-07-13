Slavic International Film Fest

By submitting this RSVP/ticket, I acknowledge that admission to the Slavic Film Festival is free and my participation is voluntary. I assume all risks associated with attending and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, release, waive, and agree not to sue the festival organizers, partners, volunteers, and venue for any injury, illness, property damage, or other loss arising from or related to my attendance. This release does not waive claims resulting from gross negligence or willful misconduct.