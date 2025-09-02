SLE PTA Silent Auction

Get ready to win BIG with this action-packed gift basket that's bursting with fun, creativity, and tech!

🎉 What’s Inside:

🪂 Jumbo Glider – Take flight with this high-flying, super-sized glider! Built for outdoor fun and daring aerial stunts.

🦖 T-Rex Water Vapor Blaster – Rule the backyard with a roaring good time! This dinosaur blaster shoots misty blasts for cool prehistoric battles.

🎧 Ture Wireless Earbuds – Sleek, compact, and perfect for tunes on the go. A techy touch to this already awesome basket.

🧸 Funko Pop Pokémon Character – Add to your collection or start a new one with this fan-favorite collectible vinyl figure!

🍄 Nintendo Plush – Green Super Suit Luigi – Soft, cuddly, and iconic! A must-have for Nintendo lovers.

🫧 Squish Character – Hug it, squish it, love it! This adorable plush brings comfort and cuteness wherever it goes.

🧱 Minecraft Set – Enter the pixelated world of Minecraft with this surprise item sure to thrill any fan.

🚀 Spaceship Building Blocks – Build your way to the stars! Great for imaginative play and future engineers.

And more...