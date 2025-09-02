SLE PTA Silent Auction

Hosted by
Get ready to win BIG with this action-packed gift basket that's bursting with fun, creativity, and tech!
🎉 What’s Inside:
🪂 Jumbo Glider – Take flight with this high-flying, super-sized glider! Built for outdoor fun and daring aerial stunts.
🦖 T-Rex Water Vapor Blaster – Rule the backyard with a roaring good time! This dinosaur blaster shoots misty blasts for cool prehistoric battles.
🎧 Ture Wireless Earbuds – Sleek, compact, and perfect for tunes on the go. A techy touch to this already awesome basket.
🧸 Funko Pop Pokémon Character – Add to your collection or start a new one with this fan-favorite collectible vinyl figure!
🍄 Nintendo Plush – Green Super Suit Luigi – Soft, cuddly, and iconic! A must-have for Nintendo lovers.
🫧 Squish Character – Hug it, squish it, love it! This adorable plush brings comfort and cuteness wherever it goes.
🧱 Minecraft Set – Enter the pixelated world of Minecraft with this surprise item sure to thrill any fan.
🚀 Spaceship Building Blocks – Build your way to the stars! Great for imaginative play and future engineers.
And more...
The Alegro 2017 Tempranillo is a red wine from the Rioja region of Spain, offering a medium-bodied experience with notes of ripe red berries like cherry and plum, balanced by vanilla, spices, and toasted oak from barrel aging. Expect gentle tannins, refreshing acidity, and an elegant, lingering finish with a harmonious balance of fruit and oak. This versatile wine pairs well with grilled meats, roasted vegetables, pasta dishes, and charcuterie.
Unleash the inner warrior with this incredible opportunity from Championship Martial Arts at Avalon Park! This package offers more than just kicks and punches — it’s a path to personal growth, strength and discipline.
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxury self-care experience with this gift card to FACE FOUNDRIÉ – the nation's leading focused facial bar! Whether you're looking for a quick glow-up or a deep rejuvenating treatment, FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers expert facials, lash lifts, brow services, and more – all customized to your unique skin needs. Don’t miss the chance to bid on beauty and relaxation – your face will thank you!
Unleash your inner artist with this gift card to All Fired Up Pottery Studio – a vibrant, hands-on creative space where you can paint your own pottery, create custom pieces, and make unforgettable memories. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking to have fun with friends or family, All Fired Up offers a relaxed and welcoming environment for all skill levels.
Choose from various ceramic pieces, endless paint colors, and expert guidance from friendly staff. Great for date nights, birthday parties, girls’ nights out, or solo creative escapes!
Bid now to add a splash of color and creativity to your life – no experience required!
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Marlow’s Tavern, where tavern fare meets neighborhood charm. With a menu full of bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and chef-inspired twists on American classics, this is the perfect spot for a cozy dinner, casual lunch, or lively night out.
From their famous burgers and perfectly grilled steaks to handcrafted cocktails and seasonal specials, there’s something for every taste at Marlow’s.
Unleash your child’s potential with this exciting gift certificate to Code Ninjas – the #1 kids’ coding program in the world! Designed for ages 7–14, Code Ninjas turns screen time into skill-building time through fun, game-based coding education.
At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code by building video games, robotics, and other awesome tech projects – all in a safe, inspiring dojo environment led by knowledgeable instructors ("Code Senseis"). No prior experience needed!
Bring the ultimate brain-freeze fun to your next event with a Kona Ice Party! The colorful Kona Ice truck will roll right up to your location, ready to serve delicious, refreshing shaved ice in a rainbow of flavors – made even more fun with their signature Flavorwave, where guests can mix and match their own creations.
Perfect for birthday parties, school events, team celebrations, or neighborhood block parties – it's a hit with kids and adults alike!
Get ready for a summer of skills, sportsmanship, and fun with a full registration to the East Orlando Knights Summer Camp 2026! This premier sports camp is perfect for young athletes who want to improve their game, build confidence, and train with experienced coaches in a positive, high-energy environment.
Whether your child is a beginner or a seasoned player, they’ll benefit from personalized instruction, team drills, competitive scrimmages, and character-building activities — all while having a blast with fellow campers!
Give your child the magical sleepover of their dreams with this Dreamee Teepee Slumber Party package! Perfect for birthdays, bestie sleepovers, or special celebrations, Dreamee Teepee creates a stunning indoor glamping experience with beautifully styled teepees, cozy bedding, twinkling lights and adorable themed décor.
Every detail is thoughtfully designed and set up for you — all you have to do is relax and watch the kids light up with excitement!
Get ready for high-flying fun with this action-packed auction item from Launch Entertainment — the ultimate indoor family entertainment center! These Launch Bonus Cards unlock a world of excitement for kids and adults alike.
Whether you're bouncing on wall-to-wall trampolines, conquering the ninja course, challenging your friends in the arcade, or enjoying attractions like dodgeball, basketball, or the XP Arena — there's something for everyone at Launch!
Bid now and let the fun take off with Launch Bonus Cards — it’s not just playtime, it’s Launch time!
Get ready to savor the bold flavors and laid-back atmosphere of Gator’s Dockside, one of Florida’s favorite spots for hearty American fare with a Southern twist! Known for their legendary wings, juicy burgers, and unbeatable game-day vibes, this package is perfect for food lovers, sports fans, and families alike.
Whether you're catching the big game on one of their many big screens or just enjoying a night out with friends, Gator’s Dockside delivers a memorable experience every time.
Don't miss your chance to enjoy a meal at this beloved local favorite—bid now and bring your appetite!
Indulge in pure dessert bliss with this delicious offering from Nothing Bundt Cakes — where every bite is a celebration! Known for their irresistibly moist cakes and signature cream cheese frosting, Nothing Bundt Cakes combines nostalgic flavors with a modern twist.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving something sweet, these handcrafted Bundt cakes are sure to impress.
Includes:
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone sweet!) to a truly delightful dessert experience!
⏱️ “Save time, skip the line, stress-free every day!”
Tired of waiting in the long pickup line every day? This is your golden ticket to convenience! With the Car line Fast Pass, you'll breeze through afternoon dismissal like a VIP at the bus loop — less waiting, no more stress.
This coveted pass allows you to move to the front of the car line for the entire school year, saving you time and making pickup a breeze.
There’s only one — and everyone wants it! Don’t miss your chance to win this ultimate parent perk!
👩🏫 Assistant Principal for the Day 👨🏫
Does your child dream of being in charge at school? Here’s their chance! The lucky winner will step into the role of Assistant Principal for the Day and experience what it’s like to help lead the school.
They will enjoy special privileges such as:
✨ Helping with morning announcements
✨ Visiting classrooms alongside the principal
✨ Making special decisions (like an extra recess or spirit day activity)
✨ Lunch with the principal/assistant principal
✨ A special badge and photo keepsake
This unforgettable experience will make your child feel like a true leader while creating lasting memories.
🎓 Principal for the Day 🎓
Give your child the ultimate leadership experience! The winning student will step into the role of Principal for the Day and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at running the school.
Highlights may include:
✨ Sitting in the principal’s chair
✨ Helping with morning announcements
✨ Visiting classrooms as the “boss”
✨ Making special decisions (like extra recess or a dress-down pass)
✨ Lunch with the principal
✨ A keepsake certificate and photo
This unforgettable day will make your child feel like the true leader of the school!
✨ 5th Grade Promotion VIP Experience ✨
Skip the scramble for the best seats! This exclusive voucher grants you two reserved front row seats at the Stone Lakes Elementary 5th Grade Promotion Ceremony. Celebrate your student’s milestone from the very best view in the house, stress-free and up close to all the action.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss this chance to make the ceremony extra memorable — a priceless keepsake for both students and families!
🎟️ Front Row Seat Voucher 🎟️
Talent Show VIP Experience
Be right in the middle of the action! This voucher grants you two reserved front row seats at the Stone Lakes Elementary Talent Show. Enjoy the best view in the house while cheering on our amazing performers.
✨ Voucher Details:
Don’t miss your chance to experience the show up close and in style!
Unleash Your Creativity! 🎨
Get ready for a colorful day of hands-on fun with 2 tickets to the Crayola Experience! Explore dozens of attractions where imagination comes to life—name and wrap your own Crayola crayon, create spin art, star in your own coloring page, and dive into interactive exhibits that bring color to a whole new level. Perfect for kids (and kids at heart), this experience is sure to spark creativity and create lasting memories. Each pass provides all-day admission.
Don’t miss your chance to color outside the lines!
What could be better than sharing laughs and stories over lunch with one of the funniest and most loved teachers around? Your child will enjoy a special lunchtime with Mrs. Day-Alston, filled with giggles, great conversation, and memories they’ll treasure long after the last bite. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that makes lunchtime extra special!
Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure – 2 Park Tickets
Step right into the action and excitement with admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure! From thrilling rides and immersive attractions to magical worlds and blockbuster entertainment, this package offers something for everyone. Explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, meet your favorite characters, and experience heart-pounding adventures across two world-class theme parks.
*Please note these passes are not valid at Universal Volcano Bay water theme park. Expiration and block out dates apply and listed on back of tickets.
