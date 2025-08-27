Salt Lake Figure Skating

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Salt Lake Figure Skating

About this shop

SLFS Season 25-26

Aspire Session 1
$90

3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC.

Sep 15, 2025

Sep 22, 2025

Sep 29, 2025



Aspire Session 2
$120

4 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC.

Oct 6, 2025

Oct 13, 2025

Oct 20, 2025

Oct 27, 2025

Winter Show (Group)
$255

For all SLFS Club skaters-

6 Show Practice Days (1.5 hrs) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 10 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 17 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 24 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Dec 1 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Dec 8 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm


Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm


Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval

December 15th at SLCSC

Winter Show (Learn to Skate)
$185

6 Show Practice Days (45 mins) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm

Nov 10 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm

Nov 17 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm

Nov 24 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm

Dec 1 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm

Dec 8 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm


Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm


Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval

December 15th at SLCSC

Winter Show (Advanced Group- USFS Preliminary and above)
$195

6 Show Practice Days (45 mins) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm

Nov 10 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm

Nov 17 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm

Nov 24 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm

Dec 1 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm

Dec 8 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm


Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm


Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval

December 15th at SLCSC

Aspire Session 3
$90

3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..

Jan 5, 2026

Jan 12, 2026

Jan 26, 2026

Aspire Session 4
$90

3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..

Feb 2, 2026

Feb 9, 2026

Feb 23, 2026

Aspire Session 5
$150

5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..

Mar 2, 2026

Mar 9, 2026

Mar 16, 2026

Mar 23, 2026

Mar 30, 2026

Aspire Session 6
$90

5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..

Apr 6, 2026

Apr 20, 2026

Apr 27, 2026


Aspire Session 7
$90

5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..

May 4, 2026

May 11, 2026

May 18, 2026


Drop In Aspire (SLFS Member)
$30
Drop In (Non Member)
$35

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