SLFS Season 25-26

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3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC.
Sep 15, 2025
Sep 22, 2025
Sep 29, 2025
4 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC.
Oct 6, 2025
Oct 13, 2025
Oct 20, 2025
Oct 27, 2025
For all SLFS Club skaters-
6 Show Practice Days (1.5 hrs) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Nov 10 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Nov 17 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Nov 24 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Dec 1 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Dec 8 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm
Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm
Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval
December 15th at SLCSC
6 Show Practice Days (45 mins) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Nov 10 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Nov 17 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Nov 24 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Dec 1 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Dec 8 at SLCSC 6:15-7:00pm
Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm
Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval
December 15th at SLCSC
6 Show Practice Days (45 mins) and Show Registration fee:
Nov 3 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Nov 10 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Nov 17 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Nov 24 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Dec 1 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Dec 8 at SLCSC 5:30-6:15pm
Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm
Show performances will be:
December 6th at the Olympic Oval
December 15th at SLCSC
3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..
Jan 5, 2026
Jan 12, 2026
Jan 26, 2026
3 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..
Feb 2, 2026
Feb 9, 2026
Feb 23, 2026
5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..
Mar 2, 2026
Mar 9, 2026
Mar 16, 2026
Mar 23, 2026
Mar 30, 2026
5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..
Apr 6, 2026
Apr 20, 2026
Apr 27, 2026
5 week session. Mondays at 5:30 at SLCSC..
May 4, 2026
May 11, 2026
May 18, 2026
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