SLFS Season 25-26

For all SLFS Club skaters-

6 Show Practice Days (1.5 hrs) and Show Registration fee:

Nov 3 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 10 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 17 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Nov 24 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Dec 1 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm

Dec 8 at SLCSC 5:30-7:00pm





Dress rehearsal will be on December 5th at the Olympic Oval from 5:45-7:30pm





Show performances will be:

December 6th at the Olympic Oval

December 15th at SLCSC