SLHS Football Sponsorship Opportunities

Be the top sponsor for the season.

-Business advertised on a billboard in town with our senior players for one month.

-Premium banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season. (you choose placement)

-Business announced as King of the Jungle sponsor during 1st quarter of every home game. With 5-10 sec ad read

-Full-Page ad in 2026 program.

-Suite Table Sponsorship at Friday Night Lights Fundraiser