SLHS Football Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Be the top sponsor for the season.
-Business advertised on a billboard in town with our senior players for one month.
-Premium banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season. (you choose placement)
-Business announced as King of the Jungle sponsor during 1st quarter of every home game. With 5-10 sec ad read
-Full-Page ad in 2026 program.
-Suite Table Sponsorship at Friday Night Lights Fundraiser
-Premium banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season near scoreboard
-Business is announced during the first half of every home game.
-½ page ad in 2026 program.
-Suite Table Sponsorship at Friday Night Lights Fundraiser
-Banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season
-Business is announced at every home game.
-1/8 page ad in 2026 program.
-Suite Table Sponsorship at Friday Night Lights Fundraiser
-Banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season
-Business is announced at every home game.
-1/8 page ad in 2026 program.
-Banner placement inside the football stadium for the entire season
-Business is announced at every home game.
-1/8 page ad in 2026 program.
-Printing of Banner
You purchase and provide your choice of student section handouts at a home game. In the past we have had rally towels, noise makers, and glow sticks. Brand the item with your company name/logo. All handouts need to be SLHS colors. (approx 125 items)
Calling all Local Restaurants!!
We’re looking for restaurants to provide the main course for our Varsity Football Team Dinners. The dinners take place on Thursday evenings before each game during the season. Our wonderful parents prepare the sides.
We’re also looking for restaurants to provide food for the Varsity Football Team after each home game. It can be sandwiches, pizzas, sliders, etc.
$50 monetary donation.
$100 monetary donation.
Sponsor a table of 8 fans to sit at. You would decorate your table with your choice of items. Include any business paraphernalia you wish. Include a swag bag for each guest (8) that's valued at a minimum of $20 each. The best voted Suite will be given $350 credit towards next season's sponsorship (Decorations, Swag Bag, Theme, etc. will be judged.)
Provide a Gift Basket/Gift Card as a prize at the event. Include any marketing items you wish. The minimum value of the basket/Gift Card is $20.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!