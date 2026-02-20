Slice of Canal Fulton

Hosted by
About this event
Purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible raffle baskets!
Tickets are available now and at the event. Place your tickets in the baskets of your choice for a chance to win!
Purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible raffle baskets!
Tickets are available now and at the event. Place your tickets in the baskets of your choice for a chance to win!
You can purchase additional drink tickets in advance to skip the line, just pick them up when you arrive and register. IDs will be checked at this time, so please have yours ready. We’ll be serving beer, wine and seltzers
Don’t worry if you miss pre-purchasing—you’ll still be able to buy drink tickets at the event.
You can purchase additional drink tickets in advance to skip the line, just pick them up when you arrive and register. We’ll be serving non-alcoholic drinks like soda and water bottles. Don’t worry if you miss pre-purchasing, you’ll still be able to buy drink tickets at the event.
We will also have free cups of water available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!