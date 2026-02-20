Canal Creative

Hosted by

Canal Creative

About this event

Slice of Canal Fulton

311 High St NE

Canal Fulton, OH 44614, USA

General Admission
$50
  • 1 drink ticket
  • Pizza Passport to sample all participating vendors
  • 1 free raffle ticket for a Canal Creative basket
  • An evening of live music and community connection
Raffle Tickets (10 tickets)
$10

Purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible raffle baskets!

  • 10 tickets — $10
  • 60 tickets — $50 (See Below)

Tickets are available now and at the event. Place your tickets in the baskets of your choice for a chance to win!

Raffle Tickets (60 tickets)
$50

Purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win incredible raffle baskets!

  • 10 tickets — $10 (See Above)
  • 60 tickets — $50

Tickets are available now and at the event. Place your tickets in the baskets of your choice for a chance to win!

Alcoholic Drink Tickets
$5

You can purchase additional drink tickets in advance to skip the line, just pick them up when you arrive and register. IDs will be checked at this time, so please have yours ready. We’ll be serving beer, wine and seltzers


Don’t worry if you miss pre-purchasing—you’ll still be able to buy drink tickets at the event.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks
$2

You can purchase additional drink tickets in advance to skip the line, just pick them up when you arrive and register. We’ll be serving non-alcoholic drinks like soda and water bottles. Don’t worry if you miss pre-purchasing, you’ll still be able to buy drink tickets at the event.


We will also have free cups of water available.

Add a donation for Canal Creative

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!