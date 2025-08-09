Sliders Indian Tacos and Beer Bust

508 S 1st Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Indian Tacos
$10

$10 for an Indian Taco

Beer Bust
$10

$10 for all you can Drink Beer Bust Ticket

Indian Taco and Beer Bust
$15

Purchase both an Indian Taco and Beer Bust for $15, a savings of $5.00

$1 50:50 Raffle, 5 tickets
$1

$1 gets 5, 50:50 Raffle Tickets

Must be present to win. Drawing around 9 pm.

Winner recieves 50% of funds raised

$10 50:50 Raffle Tickets, 20 tickets
$10

$10 gets 20, 50:50 Raffle Tickets

Must be present to win. Drawing around 9 pm.

Winner recieves 50% of funds raised

$20 50:50 Raffle Tickets, gets Arm Spam, 6 feet of tickets
$20

$20 gets Arm Span, 6 feet of 50:50 Raffle Tickets Must be present to win. Drawing around 9 pm. Winner recieves 50% of funds raised

