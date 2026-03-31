Rescue Pets Of Florida Inc

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Rescue Pets Of Florida Inc

About this event

SLIME NOMINATION EVENT

Live on FACEBOOK

FARM: Annabelle
$5

Vote for Annabelle/Farm Volunteer

FARM: Carolyn
$5

Vote for Carolyn/Farm Volunteer

FARM: Charlene
$5

Vote for Charlene/Farm Volunteer

FARM: Kim
$5

Vote for Kim/Farm Volunteer

FARM: Shannon
$5

Vote for Shannon/Farm Volunteer

FARM: Matt
$5

Vote for Matt/Farm Volunteer

DOG Division: Cheyenne
$5

Vote for Cheyenne/Dog Volunteer

DOG Division: Natasha
$5

Vote for Natasha/Dog Volunteer

DOG Division: Greyson
$5

Vote for Greyson/Dog Volunteer

DOG Division: Tara
$5

Vote for Tara/Dog Volunteer

PLANT CITY: Jazmyn
$5

Vote for Jazmyn/Plant City Cat Volunteer

PLANT CITY: Jodie
$5

Vote for Jodie/Plant City Cat Volunteer

PLANT CITY: Melissa
$5

Vote for Melissa/Plant City Cat Volunteer

ST PETE: Sarah
$5

Vote for Sarah/St Pete Cat Volunteer

ST PETE: Sydney
$5

Vote for Sydney/St Pete Cat Volunteer

VALRICO: Samantha
$5

Vote for Samantha/Valrico Cat Volunteer

VALRICO: Rodrigo
$5

Vote for Rodrigo/Valrico Cat Volunteer

WESLEY CHAPEL: Michelle
$5

Vote for Michelle/Wesley Chapel Cat Volunteer

WESLEY CHAPEL: Sherri
$5

Vote for Sherri/Wesley Chapel Cat Volunteer

SPRINGHILL: Heather
$5

Vote for Heather/Springhill Cat Volunteer

SPRINGHILL: Kristen
$5

Vote for Kristen/Springhill Cat Volunteer

SPRINGHILL: Jeanine
$5

Vote for Jeanine/Springhill Cat Volunteer

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