SLIME NOMINATION EVENT

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Vote for Annabelle/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Carolyn/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Charlene/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Kim/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Shannon/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Matt/Farm Volunteer
Vote for Cheyenne/Dog Volunteer
Vote for Natasha/Dog Volunteer
Vote for Greyson/Dog Volunteer
Vote for Tara/Dog Volunteer
Vote for Jazmyn/Plant City Cat Volunteer
Vote for Jodie/Plant City Cat Volunteer
Vote for Melissa/Plant City Cat Volunteer
Vote for Sarah/St Pete Cat Volunteer
Vote for Sydney/St Pete Cat Volunteer
Vote for Samantha/Valrico Cat Volunteer
Vote for Rodrigo/Valrico Cat Volunteer
Vote for Michelle/Wesley Chapel Cat Volunteer
Vote for Sherri/Wesley Chapel Cat Volunteer
Vote for Heather/Springhill Cat Volunteer
Vote for Kristen/Springhill Cat Volunteer
Vote for Jeanine/Springhill Cat Volunteer
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