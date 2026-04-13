Slime Time!!

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About this event
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!
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