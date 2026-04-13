Mesa View Elementary PTO

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Mesa View Elementary PTO

About this event

Slime Time!!

Mr. Scranton
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mr. Berg
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Ms. Cline
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mrs. Fitzgerald
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Ms. Peed
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mrs. Cameron
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mrs. Floyd
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Ms. Crosby
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mrs. Hollie
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

Mrs. Rivers
$1

$1 = 1 Vote: Cast your vote for the teacher you most want to see get slimed!

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