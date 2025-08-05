SLKPS of TN & KY Sponsorship 2025

709 A Rivergate Pkwy

Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on event screen and promotional material

Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Eight complimentary tickets

Display dedicated booth space

Social media mentions

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on event screen

Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Five complimentary tickets

Display shared booth space

Social media mentions

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on event screen

Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Three complimentary tickets

Display shared booth space

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event screen

Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Two complimentary tickets

