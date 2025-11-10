SLL Fundraiser Silent Auction

Central Sarasota County Little League

Offshore Fishing Trip
$400

Enjoy a full day charter catching Snapper and Grouper while aboard a 31 foot center consul boat.

Smoke Wagon Bourbon +3 more
$50

Smoke Wagon Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Bourbon, Little Book blended whiskey, and Heavens Door Bourbon Whiskey. Retail Value $300

Jeffersons Bourbon +3 more
$50

Jefferson Ocean At Sea Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Malt Whiskey, Small Batch by Barton 1792 Kentucky Whiskey, and Penelope Bourbon. Retail value $300

Stranahan's Whiskey + 3 more
$50

Stranahan's Single Malt Whiskey, Widow Jane Decadence Bourbon, Barrell Bourbon Private Release, and Rabbit Hole Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. Retail Value $300

Water Heater Install item
Water Heater Install
$100

One water heater install by Bill The Plumber, Inc. Retail value, $2,500.

Stoppage-Kitchen, Bath, etc. item
Stoppage-Kitchen, Bath, etc.
$50

One Stoppage job by Bill The Plumber, Inc. Retail value $650.

1 Week Vacation Home Rental-Destin, FL
$1,000

1 week in Destin, FL at a 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath house with a private pool and 2 jacuzzies. Only 400 feet from the beach! Sleeps 16. Available September-May 16. Retail value $6,400.

1 Week Cabin Rental-Mars Hill, NC
$500

1 week cabin rental above a ski resort in Mars Hill, NC. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, whirlpool, & ping pong table. 4500 feet above elevation! No date restrictions. Retail value $2,400.

1 week cabin rental-Marshall, NC
$500

1 week cabin rental in the mountains of Marshall, NC. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Whirlpool, fire pit and fireplace. No date restrictions. Retail value $3,500.

1/2 Day Tree Work by Jacob Gillium Tree Care item
1/2 Day Tree Work by Jacob Gillium Tree Care
$50

Half day of tree removal or trimming by Jacob Gillium and his crew. Jacob is Sarasota's only certified master arborist. Retail value $1,500.

Cliff Lee signed Phillies Jersey
$200

MLB authentic Phillies jersey signed by Cliff Lee #33.

1,000 sq ft of Pavers
$1,000

1,000 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $3,500

1,500 sq ft of Pavers
$1,500

1,500 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $5,100

2000 sq ft of Pavers
$2,000

2,000 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $7,000

Simply Southern Duffle full of beachy fun!
$50

Tons of Simply Southern goodies! Large tote bag, "Beach" hat, Air pod case, dog bandana, beach pillow, splash bag, lunch tote, water bottle, earrings (2 sets), crossbody bag, belt bag, sandals (size 9), Dress (size L) Sun shirt (size L). Retail value $450.

Orioles Jersey, MLB bat, and swag
$250

Orioles authentic jersey, MLB wooden bat (unused), beanie hat, Jim Palmer bobblehead and set of coasters.

Orioles Jersey, Tickets and Swag
$350

Orioles authentic jersey, 4 tickets to a 2026 spring training game, beanie hat, hooded long sleeve tee (XL) and towel.

Ultimate self-care package item
Ultimate self-care package
$100

Treat Mom or yourself to a mani/pedi, facial, and haircut from Spa Alex Auna and then get an hour massage from Sarasota Therapeutic Massage. Retail value $310.

Sarasota Crew 2-week Summer Camp for 2 people item
Sarasota Crew 2-week Summer Camp for 2 people
$100

Two-week Sarasota Crew summer camp for TWO people. Open to anyone entering 3rd-12th grade. No experience necessary. Camp available at either Nathan Benderson Park OR Osprey. Retail value $700.

Quilt-red, green, black
$100

Beautiful hand crafted quilt, perfect for holidays or all year round.

Christmas Quilt
$100

Beautiful and festive hand made Christmas quilt.

Simply Southern Strawberries and Patchwork!
$50

Simply Southern quilted bag, blanket, Half-zip sweater, cup koozie, slippers, and gold fashion jewelry. Retail value $220.

Simply Southern Pink Bow Bundle
$50

Simply Southern adorable bow backpack filled with a nail kit, phone wristlet, bow straw toppers, tech kit, hair bow, sweatshirt, hat, keychain and necklace. Retail value $220.

Simply Southern Santa Bundle
$50

Simply Southern canvas Santa bag, sweater (size L), nutcracker mug, plaid tumbler, Santa apron and oven mitts, bow makeup bag. Retail value $240.

TWO fishing poles and CB's hat
$100

Two Quantum Strive fishing poles and a CB's Saltwater Outfitters hat. Retail value $335.

Simply Southern PINK!!!
$50

Simply Southern pink tote bag, crossbody bag, belt bag, credit card holder, notebook, bear, and market tote. Retail value $215.

Simply Southern American Spirit item
Simply Southern American Spirit
$50

Simply Southern navy ruffle dress (size L), flag sweater and striped sweater vest (both size L), hat, clear belt bag with coin purse, and matching travel jewelry case. Retail value $225.

Simply Southern Cherry Jubilee!
$50

Simply Southern candy cane bag, pink layered dress (size L), slippers, cherry sweatshirt, neck pillow, travel tote, straw toppers, socks, wristlet, and bag charms. Retail value $175.

Taylor Swift signed Guitar item
Taylor Swift signed Guitar
$895

Starting bid

Taylor Swift signed guitar collage with JSA authentication

Vladimir Guerrero Jr Signed Baseball item
Vladimir Guerrero Jr Signed Baseball
$445

Vladimir Guerrero Jr signed baseball in shadow box JSA authentication

Mike Evans 16x20 Signed Framed Photo item
Mike Evans 16x20 Signed Framed Photo
$350

Mike Evans 16x20 Signed Framed Photo. JSA Authentication .

Pete Rose Signed FDC Framed item
Pete Rose Signed FDC Framed
$250

Pete Rose Signed FDC Framed

Yogi Berra Signed 2000 Hit Picture item
Yogi Berra Signed 2000 Hit Picture
$450

Yogi Berra Signed 2000 Hit ball Picture 16x20 framed PSA Authentication

Andrei Vasilevski Signed Photo item
Andrei Vasilevski Signed Photo
$300

Andrei Vasilevski signed 16x20 framed photo. JSA.

Jazz Chisholm Jr Signed Bat item
$450

Jazz Chisholm Jr Signed Bat. JSA

Baker Mayfield Signed Duke Football
$600

Baker Mayfield Signed Duke Football Fanatics

Tim Tebow Signed Picture item
Tim Tebow Signed Picture
$300

Tim Tebow signed cut framed with picture JSA Authentication

Mike Evans Signed Jersey item
Mike Evans Signed Jersey
$895

Mike Evans signed framed jersey

Baker Mayfield Signed Framed Jersey item
Baker Mayfield Signed Framed Jersey
$1,000

Baker Mayfield Signed Framed Jersey

Caitlin Clark Signed Photo item
Caitlin Clark Signed Photo
$350

Caitlin Clark Signed 8x10 Framed Authenticated American Sports collection

Brandon Lowe Signed Photo item
Brandon Lowe Signed Photo
$150

Brandon Lowe signed 8x10 photo Beckett Authentication

Junior Caminero Signed Photo item
Junior Caminero Signed Photo
$300

Junior Caminero signed 8x10 Framed photo Beckett authentication

Diamond Vault Gift Card $250 item
Diamond Vault Gift Card $250
$50

$250 gift card towards beautiful jewelry at Diamond Vault!

Eternal MedSpa $2,100 gift certificates item
Eternal MedSpa $2,100 gift certificates
$300

$2,100 in gift certificates to Eternal Medspa

Eternal MedSpa $2,100 gift certificates item
Eternal MedSpa $2,100 gift certificates
$300

$2,100 in gift certificates to Eternal Medspa.

Eternal Medspa $875 gift certificates item
Eternal Medspa $875 gift certificates
$100

$875 to Eternal Medspa

USA Bat of your choice! item
USA Bat of your choice!
$50

USA bat of your choice up to a $400 value.

Eternal Medspa $700 gift cards item
Eternal Medspa $700 gift cards
$50

$700 to Eternal Medspa

Eternal Medspa $700 gift cards item
Eternal Medspa $700 gift cards
$50

$700 to Eternal Medspa

$2,000 Southwest Sharks House Wash item
$2,000 Southwest Sharks House Wash
$200

$2,000 towards house wash, pressure washing, or many other services provided by Southwest Sharks.

