SLL Fundraiser Silent Auction

6700 Clark Rd. Baseball fields, Sarasota, FL 34241, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day charter catching Snapper and Grouper while aboard a 31 foot center consul boat.
Starting bid
Smoke Wagon Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Bourbon, Little Book blended whiskey, and Heavens Door Bourbon Whiskey. Retail Value $300
Starting bid
Jefferson Ocean At Sea Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Malt Whiskey, Small Batch by Barton 1792 Kentucky Whiskey, and Penelope Bourbon. Retail value $300
Starting bid
Stranahan's Single Malt Whiskey, Widow Jane Decadence Bourbon, Barrell Bourbon Private Release, and Rabbit Hole Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. Retail Value $300
Starting bid
One water heater install by Bill The Plumber, Inc. Retail value, $2,500.
Starting bid
One Stoppage job by Bill The Plumber, Inc. Retail value $650.
Starting bid
1 week in Destin, FL at a 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath house with a private pool and 2 jacuzzies. Only 400 feet from the beach! Sleeps 16. Available September-May 16. Retail value $6,400.
Starting bid
1 week cabin rental above a ski resort in Mars Hill, NC. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, whirlpool, & ping pong table. 4500 feet above elevation! No date restrictions. Retail value $2,400.
Starting bid
1 week cabin rental in the mountains of Marshall, NC. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Whirlpool, fire pit and fireplace. No date restrictions. Retail value $3,500.
Starting bid
Half day of tree removal or trimming by Jacob Gillium and his crew. Jacob is Sarasota's only certified master arborist. Retail value $1,500.
Starting bid
MLB authentic Phillies jersey signed by Cliff Lee #33.
Starting bid
1,000 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $3,500
Starting bid
1,500 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $5,100
Starting bid
2,000 square feet of standard pavers supplied by White Cement Specialties. Does not include specialty styles. Retail price $7,000
Starting bid
Tons of Simply Southern goodies! Large tote bag, "Beach" hat, Air pod case, dog bandana, beach pillow, splash bag, lunch tote, water bottle, earrings (2 sets), crossbody bag, belt bag, sandals (size 9), Dress (size L) Sun shirt (size L). Retail value $450.
Starting bid
Orioles authentic jersey, MLB wooden bat (unused), beanie hat, Jim Palmer bobblehead and set of coasters.
Starting bid
Orioles authentic jersey, 4 tickets to a 2026 spring training game, beanie hat, hooded long sleeve tee (XL) and towel.
Starting bid
Treat Mom or yourself to a mani/pedi, facial, and haircut from Spa Alex Auna and then get an hour massage from Sarasota Therapeutic Massage. Retail value $310.
Starting bid
Two-week Sarasota Crew summer camp for TWO people. Open to anyone entering 3rd-12th grade. No experience necessary. Camp available at either Nathan Benderson Park OR Osprey. Retail value $700.
Starting bid
Beautiful hand crafted quilt, perfect for holidays or all year round.
Starting bid
Beautiful and festive hand made Christmas quilt.
Starting bid
Simply Southern quilted bag, blanket, Half-zip sweater, cup koozie, slippers, and gold fashion jewelry. Retail value $220.
Starting bid
Simply Southern adorable bow backpack filled with a nail kit, phone wristlet, bow straw toppers, tech kit, hair bow, sweatshirt, hat, keychain and necklace. Retail value $220.
Starting bid
Simply Southern canvas Santa bag, sweater (size L), nutcracker mug, plaid tumbler, Santa apron and oven mitts, bow makeup bag. Retail value $240.
Starting bid
Two Quantum Strive fishing poles and a CB's Saltwater Outfitters hat. Retail value $335.
Starting bid
Simply Southern pink tote bag, crossbody bag, belt bag, credit card holder, notebook, bear, and market tote. Retail value $215.
Starting bid
Simply Southern navy ruffle dress (size L), flag sweater and striped sweater vest (both size L), hat, clear belt bag with coin purse, and matching travel jewelry case. Retail value $225.
Starting bid
Simply Southern candy cane bag, pink layered dress (size L), slippers, cherry sweatshirt, neck pillow, travel tote, straw toppers, socks, wristlet, and bag charms. Retail value $175.
Starting bid
Taylor Swift signed guitar collage with JSA authentication
Starting bid
Vladimir Guerrero Jr signed baseball in shadow box JSA authentication
Starting bid
Mike Evans 16x20 Signed Framed Photo. JSA Authentication .
Starting bid
Pete Rose Signed FDC Framed
Starting bid
Yogi Berra Signed 2000 Hit ball Picture 16x20 framed PSA Authentication
Starting bid
Andrei Vasilevski signed 16x20 framed photo. JSA.
Starting bid
Jazz Chisholm Jr Signed Bat. JSA
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield Signed Duke Football Fanatics
Starting bid
Tim Tebow signed cut framed with picture JSA Authentication
Starting bid
Mike Evans signed framed jersey
Starting bid
Baker Mayfield Signed Framed Jersey
Starting bid
Caitlin Clark Signed 8x10 Framed Authenticated American Sports collection
Starting bid
Brandon Lowe signed 8x10 photo Beckett Authentication
Starting bid
Junior Caminero signed 8x10 Framed photo Beckett authentication
Starting bid
$250 gift card towards beautiful jewelry at Diamond Vault!
Starting bid
$2,100 in gift certificates to Eternal Medspa
Starting bid
$2,100 in gift certificates to Eternal Medspa.
Starting bid
$875 to Eternal Medspa
Starting bid
USA bat of your choice up to a $400 value.
Starting bid
$700 to Eternal Medspa
Starting bid
$700 to Eternal Medspa
Starting bid
$2,000 towards house wash, pressure washing, or many other services provided by Southwest Sharks.
