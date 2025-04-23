SLL Silent Auction (Group 1)

Custom A2000 baseball glove
Value $300
Donated by Rookie 8 Coach Lowe
SA1
Custom A2000 baseball glove
Value $300
Donated by Rookie 8 Coach Lowe
SA1
Delta Club Braves tickets - June 18th
$300
Starting bid
4 Braves Delta Club tickets and a parking pass to the Wednesday, June 18, 7:15 PM game against the New York Mets.
The value for these tickets is $900 (all food and drinks (including alcohol) included.
- The Chris Sale Cy Young 2025 bobblehead - $35
- Braves New Era hat - $43
- Brookhaven Baubles Braves tomahawk earrings - $32
- Braves baseball - $6
- Braves Tervis VersaLid water bottle - $30
- Braves peanuts - $3 Total Value $1049
Donated by AAA Dodgers, Coach Ashworth
SA2
4 Braves Delta Club tickets and a parking pass to the Wednesday, June 18, 7:15 PM game against the New York Mets.
The value for these tickets is $900 (all food and drinks (including alcohol) included.
- The Chris Sale Cy Young 2025 bobblehead - $35
- Braves New Era hat - $43
- Brookhaven Baubles Braves tomahawk earrings - $32
- Braves baseball - $6
- Braves Tervis VersaLid water bottle - $30
- Braves peanuts - $3 Total Value $1049
Donated by AAA Dodgers, Coach Ashworth
SA2
Josh Powell Summer Camp
$200
Starting bid
A voucher for one week of summer camp or seasonal camp at Josh Powell Camp
Owala Water Bottle
Waterproof Tote
Sunscreen and Bug Repellent
Sunglasses
Quick Dry Pool Towel
Personal Fan
Total Value: $600
Donated by PW1 A's
SA3
A voucher for one week of summer camp or seasonal camp at Josh Powell Camp
Owala Water Bottle
Waterproof Tote
Sunscreen and Bug Repellent
Sunglasses
Quick Dry Pool Towel
Personal Fan
Total Value: $600
Donated by PW1 A's
SA3
Braves game and Batting Practice
$75
Starting bid
Four lower level tickets to a baseball game of choice(blackout dates apply)
Access to batting practice
Bobble heads
Baseball cards
Atlanta Braves Bag
Atlanta Braves Headbands
Spencer Strider’s Vinyl Collection Volume 1
Atlanta Braves Towel
Value $500, Donated by Rookie8 dodgers, Coach Fuller
Four lower level tickets to a baseball game of choice(blackout dates apply)
Access to batting practice
Bobble heads
Baseball cards
Atlanta Braves Bag
Atlanta Braves Headbands
Spencer Strider’s Vinyl Collection Volume 1
Atlanta Braves Towel
Value $500, Donated by Rookie8 dodgers, Coach Fuller
Monday Night Brewing
$50
Starting bid
11qt (14 can) Igloo “Tag Along Too” cooler
$100 Monday Night Brewing Gift Card to be used at any Monday Night Brewing location
6 pack Monday Night “Blind Pirate” Blood Orange IPA
6 pack Monday Night “Yacht Water” Tequila Cocktail
Value $175, donated by AAA Red Sox
SA5
11qt (14 can) Igloo “Tag Along Too” cooler
$100 Monday Night Brewing Gift Card to be used at any Monday Night Brewing location
6 pack Monday Night “Blind Pirate” Blood Orange IPA
6 pack Monday Night “Yacht Water” Tequila Cocktail
Value $175, donated by AAA Red Sox
SA5
Bourbon Bliss
$30
Starting bid
Bullet Rye
Belleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Cherries
Angostura Orange Bitters
Angostura Bitters
Value $104, donated by PW1 Braves
SA7
Bullet Rye
Belleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Cherries
Angostura Orange Bitters
Angostura Bitters
Value $104, donated by PW1 Braves
SA7
Fore the Love of Golf
$150
Starting bid
Golf House Academy:
$200 - brand new set of kids golf clubs (for 10-13 year old)
$35 - hat
$20 - tumbler
$25 - backpack
$20 - t shirt
Fox Creek: $200 certificate for round of golf for four; includes green fees, cart, and range balls.
Value $500, donated by PW1 Mets, Coach Breen
SA8
Golf House Academy:
$200 - brand new set of kids golf clubs (for 10-13 year old)
$35 - hat
$20 - tumbler
$25 - backpack
$20 - t shirt
Fox Creek: $200 certificate for round of golf for four; includes green fees, cart, and range balls.
Value $500, donated by PW1 Mets, Coach Breen
SA8
The Coach Survival
$40
Starting bid
Baseball bucket bag
6 gallon baseball bucket
Cooperstown Doubleday Whiskey
2 Whiskey glasses
2 Ice Molds
value $150, Donated by AA Reds
Bamboo baseball plates
Baseball goodies
SA9
Baseball bucket bag
6 gallon baseball bucket
Cooperstown Doubleday Whiskey
2 Whiskey glasses
2 Ice Molds
value $150, Donated by AA Reds
Bamboo baseball plates
Baseball goodies
SA9
Nancy Meyers Made Me Do It
$100
Starting bid
Brooks Brothers outdoor Pillows
6 Blue Vintage Stemware
8 Block Print Clothe Napkins
2 Rechargeable Table Lights
A Sourdough Starter and recipe
Sourdough accessories
Gourmet Olive Oil
Midnight Citrus Candle
Bottle of crisp white wine
Full Bloom Hydrangea
Value $350, donated by AAA Rockies,
Brooks Brothers outdoor Pillows
6 Blue Vintage Stemware
8 Block Print Clothe Napkins
2 Rechargeable Table Lights
A Sourdough Starter and recipe
Sourdough accessories
Gourmet Olive Oil
Midnight Citrus Candle
Bottle of crisp white wine
Full Bloom Hydrangea
Value $350, donated by AAA Rockies,
Ultimate Beach Day Bundle
$130
Starting bid
(1) Large Hurley EVA Waterproof Beach Tote ($40 value)
(1) Extra Large Hurley Packable Water-Resistant Outdoor Mat ($25 value)
(4) Turkish Dual-Textured Plush Absorbent Beach Towels ($160 value)
(2) Big Joe Noodle Sling Pool Floats ($50 value)
(2) 40-oz Hydrapeak Voyager Stainless Steel Tumblers ($40 value)
(1) C&C California Kids Large Outdoor (UPF 50) Popup Tent ($40 value)
(2) Kids Reversible Muslin Cotton & Terry Cotton Hooded Ponchos ($100 value)
(1) Gaiam Reversible Beach / Yoga Towel with fabric storage pouch ($40 value)
(2) Refillable Water Balloon Packs (2 packs @ $20 total value)
$515 value, donated by TB Cardinals
sa10
(1) Large Hurley EVA Waterproof Beach Tote ($40 value)
(1) Extra Large Hurley Packable Water-Resistant Outdoor Mat ($25 value)
(4) Turkish Dual-Textured Plush Absorbent Beach Towels ($160 value)
(2) Big Joe Noodle Sling Pool Floats ($50 value)
(2) 40-oz Hydrapeak Voyager Stainless Steel Tumblers ($40 value)
(1) C&C California Kids Large Outdoor (UPF 50) Popup Tent ($40 value)
(2) Kids Reversible Muslin Cotton & Terry Cotton Hooded Ponchos ($100 value)
(1) Gaiam Reversible Beach / Yoga Towel with fabric storage pouch ($40 value)
(2) Refillable Water Balloon Packs (2 packs @ $20 total value)
$515 value, donated by TB Cardinals
sa10
Atlanta United, Aug 24th
$80
Starting bid
4 Tickets to see Atlanta United against Toronto on August 24th. We also have 2 Atlanta United scarves to help bring the spirit with you to the game.
Valued at $250 , donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
4 Tickets to see Atlanta United against Toronto on August 24th. We also have 2 Atlanta United scarves to help bring the spirit with you to the game.
Valued at $250 , donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
Braves vs Angels, July 1st
$75
Starting bid
4 Tickets to see the Atlanta Braves play the Angels on July 1st. Parking is included with these tickets.
Valued at $230, donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
4 Tickets to see the Atlanta Braves play the Angels on July 1st. Parking is included with these tickets.
Valued at $230, donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
Thomas Rhett Concert
$45
Starting bid
Thomas Rhett concert on August 2, at Ameris Bank amphitheater. We have included everything you need for a fun night: cowboy earrings, whiskey, women’s country ball cap and an Alexa echo pop.
Contact Mishelle Rivera for tickets +1 (305) 299-2431
Value $150, donated by AA Pirates
Thomas Rhett concert on August 2, at Ameris Bank amphitheater. We have included everything you need for a fun night: cowboy earrings, whiskey, women’s country ball cap and an Alexa echo pop.
Contact Mishelle Rivera for tickets +1 (305) 299-2431
Value $150, donated by AA Pirates
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!