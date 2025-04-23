Smyrna Little League

SLL Silent Auction (Group 1)

Game Day Ready item
Game Day Ready
$90

Starting bid

Custom A2000 baseball glove Value $300 Donated by Rookie 8 Coach Lowe SA1
Delta Club Braves tickets - June 18th item
Delta Club Braves tickets - June 18th
$300

Starting bid

4 Braves Delta Club tickets and a parking pass to the Wednesday, June 18, 7:15 PM game against the New York Mets. The value for these tickets is $900 (all food and drinks (including alcohol) included. - The Chris Sale Cy Young 2025 bobblehead - $35 - Braves New Era hat - $43 - Brookhaven Baubles Braves tomahawk earrings - $32 - Braves baseball - $6 - Braves Tervis VersaLid water bottle - $30 - Braves peanuts - $3 Total Value $1049 Donated by AAA Dodgers, Coach Ashworth SA2
Josh Powell Summer Camp item
Josh Powell Summer Camp
$200

Starting bid

A voucher for one week of summer camp or seasonal camp at Josh Powell Camp Owala Water Bottle Waterproof Tote Sunscreen and Bug Repellent Sunglasses Quick Dry Pool Towel Personal Fan Total Value: $600 Donated by PW1 A's SA3
Braves game and Batting Practice item
Braves game and Batting Practice
$75

Starting bid

Four lower level tickets to a baseball game of choice(blackout dates apply) Access to batting practice Bobble heads Baseball cards Atlanta Braves Bag Atlanta Braves Headbands Spencer Strider’s Vinyl Collection Volume 1 Atlanta Braves Towel Value $500, Donated by Rookie8 dodgers, Coach Fuller
Monday Night Brewing item
Monday Night Brewing
$50

Starting bid

11qt (14 can) Igloo “Tag Along Too” cooler $100 Monday Night Brewing Gift Card to be used at any Monday Night Brewing location 6 pack Monday Night “Blind Pirate” Blood Orange IPA 6 pack Monday Night “Yacht Water” Tequila Cocktail Value $175, donated by AAA Red Sox SA5
Bourbon Bliss item
Bourbon Bliss
$30

Starting bid

Bullet Rye Belleit Bourbon Woodford Reserve Cherries Angostura Orange Bitters Angostura Bitters Value $104, donated by PW1 Braves SA7
Fore the Love of Golf item
Fore the Love of Golf
$150

Starting bid

Golf House Academy: $200 - brand new set of kids golf clubs (for 10-13 year old) $35 - hat $20 - tumbler $25 - backpack $20 - t shirt Fox Creek: $200 certificate for round of golf for four; includes green fees, cart, and range balls. Value $500, donated by PW1 Mets, Coach Breen SA8
The Coach Survival item
The Coach Survival item
The Coach Survival
$40

Starting bid

Baseball bucket bag 6 gallon baseball bucket Cooperstown Doubleday Whiskey 2 Whiskey glasses 2 Ice Molds value $150, Donated by AA Reds Bamboo baseball plates Baseball goodies SA9
Nancy Meyers Made Me Do It item
Nancy Meyers Made Me Do It item
Nancy Meyers Made Me Do It
$100

Starting bid

Brooks Brothers outdoor Pillows 6 Blue Vintage Stemware 8 Block Print Clothe Napkins 2 Rechargeable Table Lights A Sourdough Starter and recipe Sourdough accessories Gourmet Olive Oil Midnight Citrus Candle Bottle of crisp white wine Full Bloom Hydrangea Value $350, donated by AAA Rockies,
Ultimate Beach Day Bundle item
Ultimate Beach Day Bundle
$130

Starting bid

(1) Large Hurley EVA Waterproof Beach Tote ($40 value) (1) Extra Large Hurley Packable Water-Resistant Outdoor Mat ($25 value) (4) Turkish Dual-Textured Plush Absorbent Beach Towels ($160 value) (2) Big Joe Noodle Sling Pool Floats ($50 value) (2) 40-oz Hydrapeak Voyager Stainless Steel Tumblers ($40 value) (1) C&C California Kids Large Outdoor (UPF 50) Popup Tent ($40 value) (2) Kids Reversible Muslin Cotton & Terry Cotton Hooded Ponchos ($100 value) (1) Gaiam Reversible Beach / Yoga Towel with fabric storage pouch ($40 value) (2) Refillable Water Balloon Packs (2 packs @ $20 total value) $515 value, donated by TB Cardinals sa10
Atlanta United, Aug 24th item
Atlanta United, Aug 24th
$80

Starting bid

4 Tickets to see Atlanta United against Toronto on August 24th. We also have 2 Atlanta United scarves to help bring the spirit with you to the game. Valued at $250 , donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
Braves vs Angels, July 1st item
Braves vs Angels, July 1st
$75

Starting bid

4 Tickets to see the Atlanta Braves play the Angels on July 1st. Parking is included with these tickets. Valued at $230, donated by AA White Sox, Coach Minihane
Thomas Rhett Concert item
Thomas Rhett Concert
$45

Starting bid

Thomas Rhett concert on August 2, at Ameris Bank amphitheater. We have included everything you need for a fun night: cowboy earrings, whiskey, women’s country ball cap and an Alexa echo pop. Contact Mishelle Rivera for tickets +1 (305) 299-2431 Value $150, donated by AA Pirates

