SLL Sponsorships

Banner Sponsor item
Banner Sponsor
$600

Logo on community flyer and two banners hung on outfield fences

Lower Division Sponsor item
Lower Division Sponsor
$750

Banner sponsor benefits plus your company logo on the SLL website, special mention at opening day, and sponsorship of a tee-ball, intro to coach pitch, A-division, or rookies softball team sponsorship

Upper Division Sponsor item
Upper Division Sponsor
$1,000

Lower division benefits, but team sponsor of a AA, AAA baseball, majors, 89ers softball, or minors softball team

World Series Sponsor item
World Series Sponsor
$5,000

East or West scoreboard for 3 years, jersey sponsor, team sponsor, AND banner sponsor

Upper Division Jersey Only Sponsorship item
Upper Division Jersey Only Sponsorship
$500

Upper division jersey only sponsorship. Please email [email protected] with a high resolution PDF of your logo.

Lower Division Jersey Only Sponsor item
Lower Division Jersey Only Sponsor
$450

Lower division jersey only sponsorship. Company name on back name plate PLUS logo on jersey sleeve.


Please email [email protected] with a high resolution PDF of your logo.

