SLL Sponsorships

About this shop
Logo on community flyer and two banners hung on outfield fences
Banner sponsor benefits plus your company logo on the SLL website, special mention at opening day, and sponsorship of a tee-ball, intro to coach pitch, A-division, or rookies softball team sponsorship
Lower division benefits, but team sponsor of a AA, AAA baseball, majors, 89ers softball, or minors softball team
East or West scoreboard for 3 years, jersey sponsor, team sponsor, AND banner sponsor
Upper division jersey only sponsorship. Please email [email protected] with a high resolution PDF of your logo.
Lower division jersey only sponsorship. Company name on back name plate PLUS logo on jersey sleeve.
Please email [email protected] with a high resolution PDF of your logo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!