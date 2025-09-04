Swagg'r ICED BEADS

LOOK THE PART. PLAY THE PART.





The latest in must-have baseball drip, ICED BEADS are here! Choose your own style, length, and colors—whether it’s your Summerville Little League team colors, school spirit, or your favorite combo. Each necklace is custom-made to fit your vibe!





Summerville Little League is a non-profit organization solely run by volunteers and powered by player registrations and local sponsorships. Every dollar raised from your ICED BEADS purchase goes directly back to the league, funding everything from field improvements to special projects. It's a total homerun for the kids and the community!





Get yours today and help keep the league swinging strong!