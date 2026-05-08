SLO Climate Coalition

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SLO Climate Coalition

About this event

SLO EarthFest 2026 - Community Garden Sponsor

Paso Robles

CA 93446, USA

Community Garden - Canopy Sponsor
$1,000

Your company’s name on the sign at the garden + name and logo on any social media posts about the garden & any presentation about the garden + a special highlight in a thank you post + a newsletter about garden progress.


(NOTE: Zeffy defaults to asking you to contribute 17% towards processing fees - YOU CAN DECLINE BY SELECTING "OTHER" AND SETTING YOUR FEE CONTRIBUTION TO $0)

Community Garden - Root Sponsor
$500

Your company’s name on a paver to be on display at the garden + name on any social media posts & any presentation about the garden + inclusion in thank you post + newsletter about garden progress.


(NOTE: Zeffy defaults to asking you to contribute 17% towards processing fees - YOU CAN DECLINE BY SELECTING "OTHER" AND SETTING YOUR FEE CONTRIBUTION TO $0)

Community Garden - Seed Sponsor
$250

Your company’s name on any social media posts & any presentation about the garden + inclusion in thank you post + newsletter about garden progress



(NOTE: Zeffy defaults to asking you to contribute 17% towards processing fees - YOU CAN DECLINE BY SELECTING "OTHER" AND SETTING YOUR FEE CONTRIBUTION TO $0)

In-Kind Donation
Free

For in-kind donations. Sponsor benefits will be applied after value of donation is determined.


Please include information about your donation in the questions section of this form.

Add a donation for SLO Climate Coalition

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