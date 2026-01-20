SLO Climate Coalition

SLO Climate Coalition

SLO EarthFest 2026 - Exhibitor Application

1050 Oak St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

Nonprofit Booth
$75

Nonprofit Organizations with proof.


Artist in the Art Zone
$75

Join the art zone for a one-of-a-kind experience.


Small Business
$125

Fewer than 50 employees. Showcase your small business with us!


Municipality or Large Business
$200

More than 50 employees - Expand and grow with us!


Food Vendor
Free

10% of sales. In 2025, food vendors sold out midday!


EV Showcase Dealership
$125

EV Ride and Drive Dealer. 2 car spots and a booth space 10x10


EV Showcase Private Owner
Free

Show off your EV and tell the world why you switched to Electric. No charge to show. All participants must agree to the community guidelines on the next page.


Pay by Check
Free

Send Payment to:

SLO Climate Coalition

PO Box 124 

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401


