Sloan and Finn Animal Rescue's First Birthday Raffle

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About this raffle
Capture memories that last a lifetime with an exclusive photo session from the incredibly talented Megan of Studio Megan Ashley!
Whether you’re celebrating your pup, your people, or both, this session is sure to be something special.
Keep your dog safe and stylish with the latest Fi Series 3 Smart Collar!
Peace of mind has never looked so good.
Give your dog the gift of confidence and fun with Zoom Room Lake Norman!
A win for both you and your four-legged best friend!
Treat your pup to a spa day thanks to The Dog Club CLT!
Huge thank you to The Dog Club CLT for helping us spoil one lucky dog while supporting rescue dogs in need!
The perfect night out, all planned for you!
Enjoy dinner, drinks, and a hands-on experience, no planning required!
A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!
Taste your way through Lake Norman with this delicious lineup of local favorites:
Perfect for foodies, casual nights out, and supporting some of the best local spots in the area.
A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!
Because you deserve it.
This package is all about self-care, shopping, and slowing down, Lake Norman style.
A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!
Couldn’t snag tickets to our Pups & Pilates event? This is your chance!
Enter to win two spots for you and your bestie to join us for a fun, feel-good morning at Hi-Wire Brewing on:
📅 February 8th
⏰ 10:30 AM
You’ll enjoy:
This is the perfect mix of movement, community, and puppy love, all while supporting rescue dogs in need.
Experience movement, strength, and community with this amazing offering from Studio Fire!
Studio Fire offers a complete fitness method with six unique class concepts, so you can choose exactly what your body needs each day. Think hot mat classes, beat-driven sculpt, and heart-centered recovery, all in an inclusive, empowering environment.
More than just a workout, Studio Fire is a community built for you.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!