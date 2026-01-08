Sloan and Finn Animal Rescue

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Sloan and Finn Animal Rescue

About this raffle

Sloan and Finn Animal Rescue's First Birthday Raffle

Free Photo Session with Studio Megan Ashley
$10

Capture memories that last a lifetime with an exclusive photo session from the incredibly talented Megan of Studio Megan Ashley!

  • Choose from an in-home studio session at Megan’s house or an on-location shoot in the Lake Norman or Charlotte area
  • Perfect for couples, families, pets, or portraits
  • Value: up to $175

Whether you’re celebrating your pup, your people, or both, this session is sure to be something special.

Fi Series 3 Smart Dog Collar + 1-Year Membership
$10

Keep your dog safe and stylish with the latest Fi Series 3 Smart Collar!

  • Includes a one-year Fi membership
  • Track your dog’s location, activity, and steps
  • Winner will be connected directly with Fi to choose the size and color
  • Collar ships straight to you
  • Value: up to $250

Peace of mind has never looked so good.

Zoom Room Lake Norman (Huntersville) Training Package
$10

Give your dog the gift of confidence and fun with Zoom Room Lake Norman!

  • One free training class of your choice
  • A raffle basket packed with goodies for your pup
  • Great for dogs of all ages and experience levels

A win for both you and your four-legged best friend!

Luxury Grooming Package from The Dog Club CLT
$10

Treat your pup to a spa day thanks to The Dog Club CLT!

  • Full bath service
  • Includes a relaxing facial scrub, nail filing, and soothing paw balm
  • Perfect for a fresh, clean, and pampered pup
  • Value: $85

Huge thank you to The Dog Club CLT for helping us spoil one lucky dog while supporting rescue dogs in need!

Lake Norman Date Night Package
$10

The perfect night out, all planned for you!

  • $50 gift card to Paloma Cocktails for craft cocktails
  • $25 gift card to Bae’s Burgers for dinner
  • Candle-making class for two at Bell’s Box to end the night on a creative (and cozy) note

Enjoy dinner, drinks, and a hands-on experience, no planning required!

A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!

Lake Norman Food & Beverage Package
$10

Taste your way through Lake Norman with this delicious lineup of local favorites:

  • $25 gift card to Ghostface Brewing
  • $25 gift card to Bae’s Burgers
  • $50 gift card to Harvest Artisan Café
  • B&K Tea gift card (amount undisclosed)
  • $25 gift card to Red’s Scratch Made Kitchen
  • $25 gift card & T-shirt to Playa Bowls

Perfect for foodies, casual nights out, and supporting some of the best local spots in the area.

A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!

Treat Yourself Lake Norman Package
$10

Because you deserve it.

  • Marketplace Coffee virtual gift card
  • $100 gift card to Nina’s Boutique
  • $40 gift card to BelleVie Nails
  • $25 Ghostface Brewing gift card

This package is all about self-care, shopping, and slowing down, Lake Norman style.

A huge thank you to Living Lake Norman for helping us curate these incredible Lake Norman experiences, featuring some of our absolute favorite local spots. Whether you’re planning a night out, a foodie adventure, or a little self-care, there’s a package for everyone!

Pups & Pilates Experience (2 Spots!)
$10

Couldn’t snag tickets to our Pups & Pilates event? This is your chance!


Enter to win two spots for you and your bestie to join us for a fun, feel-good morning at Hi-Wire Brewing on:

📅 February 8th
10:30 AM


You’ll enjoy:

  • A mat Pilates class for all levels led by Studio Fire
  • Puppies on-site (because everything’s better with pups 🐶)
  • Time to shop local vendors after class

This is the perfect mix of movement, community, and puppy love, all while supporting rescue dogs in need.

Studio Fire 5-Class Pack
$10

Experience movement, strength, and community with this amazing offering from Studio Fire!

  • 5-class pack with a 3-month expiration
  • Value: approximately $165
  • Located in the heart of SouthPark

Studio Fire offers a complete fitness method with six unique class concepts, so you can choose exactly what your body needs each day. Think hot mat classes, beat-driven sculpt, and heart-centered recovery, all in an inclusive, empowering environment.


More than just a workout, Studio Fire is a community built for you.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!