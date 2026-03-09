Hosted by

Pender County Historical Society Inc

About this event

1726 Historic Sloop Point House Program and Tour

229 Family Ln

Hampstead, NC 28443, USA

12:00 PM Check-in & park for 12:30 Program followed by Tour
$75

SCHEDULE DETAILS:

12pm gate open for check-in and parking.


12:30 historical program by co-presenters historian/author Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr. and Michael Y. Taylor of the society.


TOUR of house & grounds


(Lunch available for purchase at PT's Grill Food Truck. Outdoor seating available)


3:15 Queue for House Tour closes and Living History stations close.


NOTE: ZEFFY DONATION IS OPTIONAL. HOW?

If you don't want to donate to Zeffy, simply click the down arrow next to the suggested tip and select "OTHER". then enter $0.

1:00 PM Check-in & park for 1:30 Program followed by Tour
$75

SCHEDULE:

1 pm gate open for check-in and parking.


1:30 historical program by historian/author Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr. and Michael Y. Taylor of the society.


Tour of house & grounds.


(Lunch available for purchase at PT's Grill Food Truck. Outdoor seating available)


3:15 House tour and Living History stations close.


NOTE: ZEFFY Ticket Platform DONATION IS OPTIONAL

If you don't want to donate to Zeffy, simply click the down arrow next to the suggested tip and select "OTHER". then enter $0.

Add a donation for Pender County Historical Society Inc

$

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