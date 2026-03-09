1726 Historic Sloop Point House Program and Tour

About this event
SCHEDULE DETAILS:
12pm gate open for check-in and parking.
12:30 historical program by co-presenters historian/author Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr. and Michael Y. Taylor of the society.
TOUR of house & grounds
(Lunch available for purchase at PT's Grill Food Truck. Outdoor seating available)
3:15 Queue for House Tour closes and Living History stations close.
NOTE: ZEFFY DONATION IS OPTIONAL. HOW?
If you don't want to donate to Zeffy, simply click the down arrow next to the suggested tip and select "OTHER". then enter $0.
SCHEDULE:
1 pm gate open for check-in and parking.
1:30 historical program by historian/author Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr. and Michael Y. Taylor of the society.
Tour of house & grounds.
(Lunch available for purchase at PT's Grill Food Truck. Outdoor seating available)
3:15 House tour and Living History stations close.
NOTE: ZEFFY Ticket Platform DONATION IS OPTIONAL
If you don't want to donate to Zeffy, simply click the down arrow next to the suggested tip and select "OTHER". then enter $0.
$
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