1726 Historic Sloop Point House Program and Tour

SCHEDULE DETAILS:

12pm gate open for check-in and parking.





12:30 historical program by co-presenters historian/author Chris E. Fonvielle, Jr. and Michael Y. Taylor of the society.





TOUR of house & grounds





(Lunch available for purchase at PT's Grill Food Truck. Outdoor seating available)





3:15 Queue for House Tour closes and Living History stations close.





NOTE: ZEFFY DONATION IS OPTIONAL. HOW?

If you don't want to donate to Zeffy, simply click the down arrow next to the suggested tip and select "OTHER". then enter $0.