Slot Parties 2026

5/13/2026 5PM-8PM

Come groove with your favorite music teacher, Mr. Bodeen, and his band at Cooper Mountain Aleworks for toe-tapping bluegrass beats, top-notch brews, and scrumptious pizza! Bring along the kids to join in the festivities as this is a family friendly event. Adult admission includes: pizza, salad & a beer. Limited to 40 adults. Kids admission is included for free.

Generously donated by Alumni Montclair family - The Sjolins and Montclair Teacher Devin Bodeen.



