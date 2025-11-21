Slot Parties 2026

About this event
3/8/2026 1pm
Receive a private guided winery tour with a wine and food pairing at Wetzel Estate. The tasting will include specially prepared hors d'oeuvres paired with each wine sample. The guided tour includes a behind the scenes look at the winery and vineyard.
Limited to 14 slots. Adults only event.
Hosted by Montclair parent Keri Bernstein, Generously donated by Wetzel Estate
3/14/2026 6pm
Shake, Rattle, and Roll - let's go!
A fun evening of Bunco! Bunco is an easy to learn dice game played at rotating tables. First timers and bunco afficionados welcome. There will be prizes and plenty of snacks! Limited to 16 slots. Adults only event.
Hosted by Montclair Parent Jessica Freeman
5/13/2026 5PM-8PM
Come groove with your favorite music teacher, Mr. Bodeen, and his band at Cooper Mountain Aleworks for toe-tapping bluegrass beats, top-notch brews, and scrumptious pizza! Bring along the kids to join in the festivities as this is a family friendly event. Adult admission includes: pizza, salad & a beer. Limited to 40 adults. Kids admission is included for free.
Generously donated by Alumni Montclair family - The Sjolins and Montclair Teacher Devin Bodeen.
5/30/2026 6pm-10pm
Grab your lucky dice and join in the excitement as we laugh, celebrate, and roll our way to victory. Whether you're a seasoned Bunco player or a newcomer to the game, there's no better way to spend a night than with new friends, drinks, DINNER and non-stop entertainment! Limited to 20 slots. Adults only event. Includes $5 buy-in.
Hosted by Montclair Parents Eric & Annie Wise.
6/13/2026 5pm-10pm
At the 3rd Annual Iverson Beer Pong Tournament, only the best shots survive. Gather your friends, or make some new ones, and join us for an unforgettable night of competition and camaraderie. Your ticket is for your team of two and includes pizza, drinks (N/A options available!), and the finest trash talking in Garden Home.
Hurry, limited to 14 teams. Strictly for grown-ups looking to compete in an epic showdown of precision and a night of fun!
Hosted by Montclair Parents Jody and Ryan Iverson
9/12/2026 5:30pm-8:30pm
An alfresco dinner party with vibrant in season Italian fare paired with local wines. Come dressed to impress and enjoy a family-style, multi-course service with great company for this late summer soiree. Limited to 50 slots. Adults only event.
Hosted by Montclair Parents Annissa Smith & Alyson Marchi-Young
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!