Slow Food South Willamette's Apron & Shalosh Gift Card Raffle

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See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.
See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.
See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.
See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.
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