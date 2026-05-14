Slow Food South Willamette

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Slow Food South Willamette

About this raffle

Slow Food South Willamette's Apron & Shalosh Gift Card Raffle

One chance of winning
$2

See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.

3 chances of winning
$5

See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.

6 chances of winning
$10

See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.

12 chances of winning
$20

See the aprons in person at the potluck May 17 from 3-5pm at Osteria DOP! There will also be a $50 gift card from Shalosh.

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