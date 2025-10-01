Hosted by

Silver Linings Recovery Residences Inc

SLRR MMDT 2025 TEST Auction

Here! 306 N Church Street, McKinney, Tx 75069

Autographed MLB Texas Rangers Baseball Cap - Jacob Webb item
Autographed MLB Texas Rangers Baseball Cap - Jacob Webb
$35

Starting bid

Texas Rangers Baseball Cap ($75 value) autographed by Jacob Webb, pitcher. Donated by Texas Rangers Baseball


Frisco Rough Riders Baseball Swag Bag and Tickets
$25

Starting bid

A swag bag and tickets to a future game of the Frisco Rough Riders baseball the minor league team of the Texas Rangers baseball. (Value: Priceless!)

Beauty Basket - Microneedling Session and More! item
Beauty Basket - Microneedling Session and More!
$99

Starting bid

Full face microneedling session gift card, Mary Kay TimeWise Eye Cream, Pink Clay Mask, Shea Sugar Lip Scrub, Hydrating Body Lotion, cooling eye mask, sleep mask, cute plush headband, and cleansing pads. (Total Value $700+) Microneedling session donated by Seung Szczechowski at Tashi Brow and Skin Studio, 8308 Preston Rd., Bldg 200, Ste. 259, Plano, Tx 75024.

3 Day/2 Night Stay at the Waterfront Peace & Love Cabin item
3 Day/2 Night Stay at the Waterfront Peace & Love Cabin
$99

Starting bid

Enjoy the piney woods of East Texas in the cozy "Peace & Love" waterfront cabin (Value: Priceless)! Your weekend includes 3 days/2 nights (your choice) on beautiful, no-wake Brooks Lake in Hawkins, Texas (2 hours east of Dallas). Fish off the dock, take a walk in the pines, or venture into town for some local fun.

Axe Throwing Basket!
$65

Starting bid

Basket includes: Gift Certificate to enjoy 1 hour of axe throwing at The Horse's Axe (McKinney, Denison, or Denton) for up 6 people on a single lane, axe, towel, tote bag, and metal bucket. Donated by The Horse's Axe. Value: $200+

Taste Italy One Bite at a Time Set item
Taste Italy One Bite at a Time Set
$40

Starting bid

Venezia Trattoria Italian Restaurant (McKinney) $60 Gift Card, pasta bowl, small-batch gourmet red pepper flakes, and parmesan-romano cheese. Donated by Venezia Trattoria and O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle and Smoke. Value $85

Pie in the Sky Set item
Pie in the Sky Set
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Emporium Pies, ceramic pie plate, 2 stainless steel pie servers. Donated by Emporium Pies and friends of Silver Linings. Value $70

Oh Boy! It's O'Bear's Artisan Seasoning Basket and Steaks item
Oh Boy! It's O'Bear's Artisan Seasoning Basket and Steaks
$55

Starting bid

The finest seasonings you'll ever own along with the tastiest steaks. Seasonings hand-blended in small batches by spice artisan, O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle & Smoke. Gift certificate for 2 ribeye steaks from Hirsch's Specialty Meats (Plano). 12 spices: Texas Boar Rub, Chipotle Apple Rub, Argentine Rub, Cajun Spice, Creole Seasoning, Baltic Seafood Seasoning, Montreal Steak Seasoning, Garlic Herb Seasoning, Polish Roast Poultry Seasoning, Texas Steak Seasoning, and St. Louis Rib Rub. (Value $150+). Donated by O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle & Smoke and Hirsch's Specialty Meats.

Grill Master's Gourmet Tool Kit item
Grill Master's Gourmet Tool Kit
$50

Starting bid

Ultimate Grilling & Gourmet Gift Basket

Elevate your grilling and culinary experience with this premium gift basket, perfect for any food lover or BBQ enthusiast! (Value: $150+) This package includes:

  • $50 Gift Card to Wild Fork Meat & Seafood Market – Choose from a wide variety of high-quality meats, seafood, and gourmet ingredients to suit your next meal.
  • Renesans Collections Vintage Carving Knife – A beautifully crafted knife that combines precision and elegance, perfect for carving your favorite roasts or BBQ cuts.
  • Wild Fork Chimichurri Blend – Add a burst of vibrant flavor to your grilled meats with this authentic, tangy chimichurri seasoning.
  • Wild Fork Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce – Rich, smoky, and sweet, this classic BBQ sauce is the perfect complement to your grilled meats.
  • Wild Fork House Steak Seasoning – A savory blend of spices that enhances the natural flavors of your steaks, making every bite a savory delight.
  • Grilling Tongs – Durable and easy to handle, these tongs will give you full control while grilling, ensuring perfectly cooked meals every time.

Whether you're hosting a BBQ or cooking a special dinner, this basket has everything you need to turn any meal into an unforgettable feast!

"It's a Big Dill!" Pickle Ball Basket item
"It's a Big Dill!" Pickle Ball Basket
$50

Starting bid

Serve up fun and flavor with this playful and unique package perfect for pickleball lovers and foodies alike! (Value: $125) This basket includes:

  • Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate – Enjoy 60 minutes of court time for 4 players, complete with paddle and ball rentals, plus 2 delicious shareable menu items. It’s the perfect mix of activity and appetite!
  • Pack of Pickleballs – Everything you need to keep the game going strong.
  • Kosher Baby Dills – A tangy snack to match your pickleball passion!
  • Felt & Embroidered Chicken – A charming, handcrafted keepsake that adds a delightful touch to your day.
  • 2 Bamboo Personal Towels – Stay cool and refreshed with ultra-soft, eco-friendly towels designed for comfort on and off the court.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this basket brings the perfect blend of play, pickle, and personality!

Curiosity in Bloom Basket item
Curiosity in Bloom Basket
$40

Starting bid

Warning: May cause spontaneous bursts of curiosity and uncontrollable excitement! Basket includes a Core 5 Membership to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (1 year membership that includes admission for up to 5 people plus add'l benefits) and fun items to spark children's creativity. Donated by Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Value $175

"Take Me Out to the Musical" Basket item
"Take Me Out to the Musical" Basket
$30

Starting bid

Step up to the plate for a grand slam of entertainment! This basket combines the crack of the bat with the magic of Broadway - 2 tickets to the musical, "National Pastime," plus treats that'll make your night a home run! NOTE: TICKETS VALID THROUGH 10/18/25. Value $70. Tickets donated by McKinney Repertory Theatre.

CAbi Triple Strand Matte Silver Necklace and Earrings item
CAbi Triple Strand Matte Silver Necklace and Earrings
$48

Starting bid

Elevate your style with this necklace and earring set that can be worn 8 ways! Donated by CAbi stylist Trina D'Elena ($225 value), each strand of this timeless matte silver triple-strand necklace can be worn separately or together. Versatile enough for everyday wear yet striking enough for special occasions. This is the set that pulls every look together!

"I Fall to Pieces" Basket item
"I Fall to Pieces" Basket
$25

Starting bid

This gorgeous woven cotton basket features an elegant but not stuffy combination of Autumn items you'll love. Royal Stafford plate in black and gold, retro pumpkin snack plate, pumpkin-motif hand towel, pumpkin creme filled macarons, drink cup/lid/straw, and Wild Bill's orange cream old-fasioned soda pop.(Value $50+)

Cats, Bats, Kit Kats, and More! item
Cats, Bats, Kit Kats, and More!
$25

Starting bid

Sprinkled with make-believe magic, this basket is ideal for the Halloween lover, pink and black fans, the goth-at-heart, or anyone who believes October should last all year. (Value: $65+) It includes a "I Love Bat Boys" mug, a retro style black cat hand soap pump, Melaluca bath salts, hand cream, Oreos, and Kit Kats all tucked into a beautiful woven cotton basket.

Splash of Zen and Sass Basket item
Splash of Zen and Sass Basket
$30

Starting bid

Sip your tea/coffee/cocoa from this fun mug featuring a skeleton doing yoga! Enjoy contemplating the impermanence of life and the permanence of having a sense of humor.


This set also includes a pumpkin-motif soft hand towel, a sarcasm coloring book, a pedicure set, Trader Joe's Harvest Salsa, chips, and snacks involving chocolate all tucked in a cute woven cotton basket. (Value $60)

Cozy Moments Basket item
Cozy Moments Basket
$30

Starting bid

This set is a warm hug in a fabulous basket—perfect for quiet afternoons, rainy days, or anyone who deserves a little extra comfort and calm (Value $70)

  • 🧣 Cozy Blanket: Seriously soft, snuggly, and ready to wrap you in warmth. Ideal for couch lounging, book reading, or pretending the outside world doesn’t exist.
  • 🕯️ Apricot-Rose Scented Candle: Light it up and let the gentle floral-fruity aroma turn your space into a peaceful retreat. It’s like a spa day for your senses.
  • Fox Coffee Cup: Adorably woodland and wonderfully practical. Whether it’s filled with cocoa, coffee, or sleepytime tea, this fox is your new favorite sipping buddy.
  • 🧩 "The Office" Word Search Puzzle Book: A relaxing brain teaser to pair with your quiet time. Whether you're a puzzle pro or just enjoy circling random letters, it’s a satisfying way to unwind.
  • 🧃 Plastic Drink Cup with Lid & Straw: Sip in style—no spills, no fuss. Perfect for iced tea, lemonade, or whatever cozy concoction fuels your chill.
  • Journal with Fancy Pen for writing your warm thoughts.
  • 🍬 Assorted Candy: Because every comfort kit needs a little sugar rush. Sweet, chewy, chocolatey—there’s something for every craving.
Relaxation and Rib Eyes! item
Relaxation and Rib Eyes! item
Relaxation and Rib Eyes!
$35

Starting bid

This thoughtfully curated set, centered around the ultimate indulgences—a 60 minute massage gift certificate from Siena Massage (McKinney & Frisco) and 2 Rib Eye Steaks from Hirsch's Specialty Meats. (Value: $115) Whether it's for stress relief or just a well-deserved moment of peace, you'll love this massage. And end the evening with 2 rib eye steaks from Hirsch's! Best. Day. Ever.

Six Flags or Hurricane Harbor Admission for 2 item
Six Flags or Hurricane Harbor Admission for 2
$35

Starting bid

What's more fun than an amusement park? Enjoy this gift certificate for 2 one-day admissions to Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor during the 2025 season. (Expires 12/31/2025) Value: $179.98

Urban Essentials Manly Man Set item
Urban Essentials Manly Man Set item
Urban Essentials Manly Man Set
$35

Starting bid

🧺 “Groom & Grill” Silent Auction Basket 🧴🥩🔥

This basket is the perfect blend of self-care and steakhouse swagger—ideal for the man who appreciates a fresh face and a sizzling grill. Whether he's prepping for a big meeting or a backyard cookout, this set delivers both style and substance. Bid high—your face and your taste buds will thank you. (Value: $99)

Includes:

  • 🥩 Two Premium Ribeye Steaks (Gift Certificate) from Hirsch's Specialty Meats: Richly marbled, flavorful, and ready for the grill. Perfect for a celebratory dinner or a weekend indulgence.
  • 🧼 MK Men’s Facial Wash: A refreshing cleanser to kick off the day with a clean slate.
  • 💧 MK Men Ultimate Moisturizer: Hydrates and protects for smooth, confident skin—no shine, no fuss.
  • 🪒 MK Men Moisturizing Shave Cream: Rich and soothing for a close, comfortable shave that leaves skin feeling its best.
  • Black mesh travel bag to throw in your workout bag or suitcase.

Whether a skincare rookie or a grooming pro, this basket brings together the essentials for looking sharp and eating well.

Trader Joe's Grocery Goodies Basket item
Trader Joe's Grocery Goodies Basket
$20

Starting bid

Take home a taste of Trader Joe’s with this delightful sack packed with an assortment of handpicked, crowd-pleasing items! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the brand, this basket has everything you need to enjoy a cozy night in, or even try something new. From snacks and pantry essentials to sweet treats, this basket is sure to satisfy every craving. (Value: Priceless)

Medical Massage by Integrative Massage by Evelyn Davis item
Medical Massage by Integrative Massage by Evelyn Davis
$50

Starting bid

Serious aches and pains finally get relief with this myofascial release medical massage. Donated by Evelyn Davis, medical massage therapist to the stars (and others). Located in Allen, Tx. Value $100

Painting "Volcanic" Acrylic on Canvas item
Painting "Volcanic" Acrylic on Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Title: Volcanic    

11x14 Medium: 

Acrylic on Canvas  

Artist: David Conrad

Value: $60.00

 

Description: Volcanic captures the raw force of nature in motion, with molten reds erupting through deep blacks and smoky grays. The swirling forms suggest both the chaos and beauty of a volcanic eruption, balancing fiery intensity with cool, flowing contrasts. This abstract piece invites the viewer to feel the heat, energy, and transformation of the earth’s primal power. A striking statement work, Volcanic brings both drama and depth to any space.

 

Painting "Raising Water" Acrylic on Canvas item
Painting "Raising Water" Acrylic on Canvas
$40

Starting bid

Title: Raising Water  

9x24 Medium: 

Acrylic on Canvas 

Artist: David Conrad

Value: $100.00

 

Description: Raising Water channels the power and grace of flowing currents, with grays, whites, and touches of gold weaving together in layered movement. The composition evokes the steady surge of water rising upward, capturing both the strength and tranquility of nature’s rhythms. A contemplative abstract that draws the viewer into its shifting depths.

Photograph: "Eagles Claw" by Renowned Photographer Tim McKe item
Photograph: "Eagles Claw" by Renowned Photographer Tim McKe
$40

Starting bid

Signed photograph, with mat, 15”x21” Retail Value $195 

 

"Eagle’s Claw” – Big Bend National Park Photograph by Tim McKenna 

 

This stunning image captures the striking form of the Eagle’s Claw cactus (Echinocactus horizonthalonius), a rare and iconic plant native to the rugged desert landscapes of Big Bend National Park. Framed by the dramatic backdrop of West Texas wilderness, this photograph highlights the natural beauty, resilience, and subtle elegance of desert flora. Photographed by Tim McKenna, a sixth-generation Texan and accomplished nature photographer, this piece reflects his deep connection to the Big Bend region. Tim began his photography journey at just eight years old and has since been widely recognized for his contributions to conservation, public art, and the visual storytelling of Texas’ wild places. His work has been featured in Big Bend National Park calendars, trailhead signage, and exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally. Tim and his wife Julie now reside on a sustainable off-grid ranch near the park, where he continues to document the landscape and its diverse wildlife. Proceeds from his work often support local community and environmental initiatives. This photo is a unique opportunity to bring a piece of the Big Bend’s untamed beauty into your home, while supporting a worthy cause.  

Artist Contact & Info: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.mckenna.31 

Email: [email protected] 

Bath Bomb Party with Buff City Soap item
Bath Bomb Party with Buff City Soap item
Bath Bomb Party with Buff City Soap
$50

Starting bid

Imagine the fun you and up to 9 of your friends will have at this Bath Bomb Party at Buff City Soap! (Valid at the Allen, McKinney, or Van Alstyne locations only.)Value: $250. (Expires 10/4/2026)

Two 8" x 10" Matted McKinney Architectural Prints item
Two 8" x 10" Matted McKinney Architectural Prints
$20

Starting bid

Two prints by local McKinney artist, Kim Guthrie, featuring architectural accents found in historic downtown McKinney. Matted, 8" x 10" each. (Value: $50)

Historic McKinney Downtown Street Side Print - "Snug" item
Historic McKinney Downtown Street Side Print - "Snug"
$10

Starting bid

8" x 10" Print by local artist, Kim Guthrie. Own a piece of historic charm with this lovely print. (Value $25)

Gorilla Print - GUS - By Kim Guthrie item
Gorilla Print - GUS - By Kim Guthrie
$20

Starting bid

11" x17" print of Kim Guthrie's painting of "GUS" from the Dallas Zoo. (Value $35)

Lion Print by Kim Guthrie - "Roar" item
Lion Print by Kim Guthrie - "Roar"
$20

Starting bid

Lovely lion print, "Roar" by local McKinney artist, Kim Guthrie. 11" x 17" (Value: $35)

