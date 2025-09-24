Sales closed

SLU RFC Trivia Night 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3817 Forest Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108, USA

Wine Basket
$60

Starting bid

Noboleis Winery gift-card, Noboleis exclusive bottle, total wine free wine tasting for 30 people with 30% off of bottles purchased, wine glasses and opener. ($175 value)

Wellness basket
$65

Starting bid

TruFusion one fitness month membership, yoga mat, water bottle ($200 value)

PLNK Basket
$30

Starting bid

PLNK 5 class pack and PLNK pilates socks. ($120 value!)

Wine Tasting #1
$80

Starting bid

An 8 bottle, 12 people wine tasting and sommelier consult sponsored by The Wine Guy! ($415 value)

Wine Tasting #2 (Copy)
$80

Starting bid

An 8 bottle, 12 people wine tasting and sommelier consult sponsored by The Wine Guy! ($415 value)

Book Worm Basket
$25

Starting bid

'Be a bookseller' experience sponsored by The Novel Neighbor, 3 blind dates with a book, bookmarks. ($110 value!)

Humps Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift basket courtesy of Humphreys-a SLU classic! Hoodie, T-shirt, and a $50 gift card (Value: Priceless!)

Animal Lover basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift card to MauHaus Cat Cafe, mug, pet toys, and other accessories (Value: $90)

Drink up basket
$65

Starting bid

1 bottle of rye whiskey and 1 bottle of apple brandy from Switchgrass Spirits, Schlafly VIP Brewery Tour ($200 value!) billiken shot glass. (Value: $295)

Fun night out basket
$45

Starting bid

Top golf gift card, Handlebar gift card, Hi Pointe Drive-in gift card, AMP Up Adventure Park fun pack, Up/down Fanny pack with 40 tokens and free pizza slices, and an Uber gift card! (Value: $240!)

Candle Basket
$15

Starting bid

Basket of miscellaneous candles sponsored by Rockin' Horse Antiques. Value: $70

Firework Basket
$45

Starting bid

Firework basket sponsored by Mr. Whalen's Fireworks (Value: $300)

Tacos 4 Life Basket
$15

Starting bid

Tacos 4 Life $50 gift card, shirt, cups, and other merch. (Value: $100)

Rugby basket
$15

Starting bid

World Rugby Shop gift card, rugby ball, and SLU rugby blue kit size L (Value: $50)

SLU Rugby Red Kit
$30

Starting bid

SLU Rugby Kit Size L (Value: Priceless)

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey
$60

Starting bid

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size XL (value: priceless)

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey
$60

Starting bid

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size L (value: priceless)

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey (Copy)
$60

Starting bid

SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size M (value: priceless)

Pie a rookie
$5

Starting bid

Pie a rookie of your choice (Value: Priceless)

Pie a rugger of your choice
$10

Starting bid

Pie a player of your choice (Value: Priceless)

Lottery Ticket Tree
$30

Starting bid

Tree of lottery tickets of varying value (Chance to win $4.7 million!)

Antique Basket
$10

Starting bid

Miscellaneous sourced antiques sponsored by Rockin' Horse Antiques!

Fox Theater Basket
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets to The Life of Pi at the Fabulous Fox with parking included! Value: $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!