SLU RFC Trivia Night 2025 Silent Auction

Noboleis Winery gift-card, Noboleis exclusive bottle, total wine free wine tasting for 30 people with 30% off of bottles purchased, wine glasses and opener. ($175 value)
TruFusion one fitness month membership, yoga mat, water bottle ($200 value)
PLNK 5 class pack and PLNK pilates socks. ($120 value!)
An 8 bottle, 12 people wine tasting and sommelier consult sponsored by The Wine Guy! ($415 value)
'Be a bookseller' experience sponsored by The Novel Neighbor, 3 blind dates with a book, bookmarks. ($110 value!)
Gift basket courtesy of Humphreys-a SLU classic! Hoodie, T-shirt, and a $50 gift card (Value: Priceless!)
Gift card to MauHaus Cat Cafe, mug, pet toys, and other accessories (Value: $90)
1 bottle of rye whiskey and 1 bottle of apple brandy from Switchgrass Spirits, Schlafly VIP Brewery Tour ($200 value!) billiken shot glass. (Value: $295)
Top golf gift card, Handlebar gift card, Hi Pointe Drive-in gift card, AMP Up Adventure Park fun pack, Up/down Fanny pack with 40 tokens and free pizza slices, and an Uber gift card! (Value: $240!)
Basket of miscellaneous candles sponsored by Rockin' Horse Antiques. Value: $70
Firework basket sponsored by Mr. Whalen's Fireworks (Value: $300)
Tacos 4 Life $50 gift card, shirt, cups, and other merch. (Value: $100)
World Rugby Shop gift card, rugby ball, and SLU rugby blue kit size L (Value: $50)
SLU Rugby Kit Size L (Value: Priceless)
SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size XL (value: priceless)
SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size L (value: priceless)
SLU Rugby Commemorative Social Jersey Size M (value: priceless)
Pie a rookie of your choice (Value: Priceless)
Pie a player of your choice (Value: Priceless)
Tree of lottery tickets of varying value (Chance to win $4.7 million!)
Miscellaneous sourced antiques sponsored by Rockin' Horse Antiques!
2 tickets to The Life of Pi at the Fabulous Fox with parking included! Value: $200
