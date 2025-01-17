SLV Music and Art Festival: Additional Items

$525 value! Two week camp! At Redwood Music Kid Camp, kids learn to play Celtic folk music in a small and supportive environment. They also learn to make their own bamboo flute, and have plenty of play time! Students practice and perform in instrument-specific groups, and with the entire camp. For players of fiddle, flute, penny whistle, recorder, clarinet, harp, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer, accordion, keyboards, percussion, Irish tenor banjo, and cello. Camp takes place from July 21 – August 1st. A final concert will be presented to family and friends on Saturday, August 2nd at 10am.
Camp will take place at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Scotts Valley, which generously provides the space for this beloved program. Everyone brings their own lunch.
Musical proficiency: Campers should have basic proficiency on their instrument, with a suggested minimum of two years playing experience on violin, and one year's playing experience on other instruments.
Swim Lessons - Adventure Sports Unlimited
$65
Starting bid
One Session of Group Swim Classes = 8 classes
Our small Group Lessons are a great way to learn how to swim. These 30 minute classes consist of no more than 4 children per class and are typically scheduled from 9am-7pm everyday. $275 value!
Swim Babies - Adventure Sports Unlimited
$35
Starting bid
Adventure Sports Unlimited’s (ASU) Swim Babies program is a great way for infants ages 4 months to 3 years old to be introduced into our aquatic world. The classes are a collaborative effort between the instructors, parents, and of course, the new swimmers with the objective being to safely introduce children to water.
Our Swim Babies swim class has many wonderful advantages besides getting a jump on becoming one with water. These include:
Early childhood muscular development
Developing new social skills
Strengthening the parent and child bond.
Your child may not be water independent through these experiences, but they should prepare her or him to jump into our group swim lessons when the time is right. $80 Value!
