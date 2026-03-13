SM-LAC's Luxe & Luck Designer Bag Bingo

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About this event
General Admission. Game One with option to play additional games. All Sales are Final.
General Admission plus Mystery Bag. Game One with option to play additional games. All Sales are Final.
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets; 11 Games for each person.
VIP Table - with prime seating and complimentary service. All Sales are Final.
Vendor - must be approved by the Fundraising-Ways and Means Committee. All Sales are Final.
$
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