SM-LAC - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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SM-LAC - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

SM-LAC's Luxe & Luck Designer Bag Bingo

495 N Indian Creek Dr

Clarkston, GA 30021, USA

General Admission
$35

General Admission. Game One with option to play additional games. All Sales are Final.

General Admission plus Mystery Bag
$55

General Admission plus Mystery Bag. Game One with option to play additional games. All Sales are Final.

VIP Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets; 11 Games for each person.


VIP Table - with prime seating and complimentary service. All Sales are Final.

Vendor Fee
$100

Vendor - must be approved by the Fundraising-Ways and Means Committee. All Sales are Final.

Add a donation for SM-LAC - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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