SMA 1st Annual Community Fair

Avondale, AZ 85323, USA
Bring your food truck and serve delicious eats to our families and community attendees.
Sell your handmade goods, apparel, accessories, or other retail items to our event guests.
Share valuable programs, services, or community resources that benefit youth and families.
Sign up to showcase your talent live on stage — music, dance, spoken word, or more.
Volunteer your time and talent to provide free haircuts for kids in our community.
Showcase and sell your children’s books, novels, or educational literature during the event
Join us to create colorful, fun face painting for children and families during the fair.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!