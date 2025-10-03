Sales closed

SMA 1st Annual Community Fair

24 N 5th St

Avondale, AZ 85323, USA

Food Truck Vendor
Free

Bring your food truck and serve delicious eats to our families and community attendees.

Product/Retail Product Vendor
Free

Sell your handmade goods, apparel, accessories, or other retail items to our event guests.

Educational & Resource Vendor
Free

Share valuable programs, services, or community resources that benefit youth and families.

Local Performer(s)
Free

Sign up to showcase your talent live on stage — music, dance, spoken word, or more.

Barbers (Offer Free Haircuts)
Free

Volunteer your time and talent to provide free haircuts for kids in our community.

Author/Book Vendor
Free

Showcase and sell your children’s books, novels, or educational literature during the event

Face Painter
Free

Join us to create colorful, fun face painting for children and families during the fair.

