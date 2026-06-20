SMAF2026 Festival Day Auction

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Mr. Alvin Batiste, local and renowned Louisiana folk artist, is back this year for the THIRD YEAR RUNNING, as a sponsor and vendor for the 2026 Sugarland Music & Arts Festival! Mr. Batiste will be creating one of his original pieces LIVE during the festival again this year for the auction! Check out him painting it in the market during market hours and at the auction table after 4PM.
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This beautiful original painting of the Disney castle by local and AFTA artist, Julia Mabile, is sure to make any area you display it magical! The canvas is 24"x24". Grab this one for the Disney lovers in your life!
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Mr. Earl Landry's heart and soul goes into making these guitars. Each one he makes gets donated to organizations and causes in our region and we can't thank him enough for choosing AFTA year after year to support with these beautiful instruments. Get a piece of local handmade craftsmanship by one of the best!
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This comfy leather recliner in espresso leather will let you sink and relax with your favorite book or movie and forget about the day. Thank you to Lynn's Interiors for donating this recliner, which retails for $800 - $1200!
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This heavy duty and beautiful outdoor dining set matches tons of styles and decor and will be sure to last you many, many years. This set is not one to miss and would be perfect for those beautiful days of breakfast on the patio! This set altogether retails for $3000 - $3500!
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Enjoy a relaxing day of fishing with this ready to go bundle! Rod, reel, baits, hooks, bobbers, and a tackle box will get you set to haul them in! Here, fishy, fishy!
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This beautiful 30" diameter skirt is handmade by Ms. Brenda Landry. She is a retired music educator in Assumption Parish and a previous member of AFTA's Board of Directors. Her heart and soul has been in the music programs in the parish and in church for many years and we can't thank her enough for her contributions to the community and to AFTA!
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This beautiful bourbon, the best of the daily drinkers, will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on this must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.
Starting bid
Bundle #1 - Weller Full Proof, Eagle Rare 10, E.H. Taylor Small Batch
These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.
Starting bid
Bundle #2 - Weller Special Reserve, Eagle Rare 10, Weller Antique 107
These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.
Starting bid
Bundle #3 - Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, Buffalo Trace
These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.
Starting bid
Ms. Cindy Marquette is a wonderful supporter of AFTA and many, many local organizations and families. She loves putting together, framing, and donating these puzzles to many local auctions. Thank you, Ms. Cindy!
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Get some peace of mind and keep this car battery starter/booster in your vehicle for when bad luck pops up. Create your own luck and snag this one!
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Summer (or any time of the year) is the perfect time for Dairy Inn's Famous Chili! Invite the whole gang for dogs or just grab a spoon and a bag chips!
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Get the grill ready and invite your mama an'em! These burgers are the best in town and will keep your belly full and happy. Thanks to the Bergeron's!
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Set #1 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!
Starting bid
Set #2 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!
Starting bid
Set #3 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!
Starting bid
Set #4 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!
Starting bid
This beautiful fall wreath was handmade with love by Tammy Falcon. Her wreaths are fit for every occasion and we can't thank her enough for being so generous! Dress up your doorways with this one today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!