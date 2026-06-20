Assumption Foundation For The Arts
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A colorful, square graphic advertises the Sugarland Music & Arts Festival in Assumption Parish, Louisiana, with "SILENT AUCTION" prominently displayed in the foreground and sponsor logos above it.
Assumption Foundation For The Arts

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Assumption Foundation For The Arts

About this event

Sales closed

#SMAF2026 Festival Day Auction

Pick-up location

115 Jefferson St, Napoleonville, LA 70390, USA

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Painting by Alvin Batiste - Painted Live on Festival Day item
Painting by Alvin Batiste - Painted Live on Festival Day
$250

Starting bid

Mr. Alvin Batiste, local and renowned Louisiana folk artist, is back this year for the THIRD YEAR RUNNING, as a sponsor and vendor for the 2026 Sugarland Music & Arts Festival! Mr. Batiste will be creating one of his original pieces LIVE during the festival again this year for the auction! Check out him painting it in the market during market hours and at the auction table after 4PM.

Original Painting - Disney Castle - Julia Mabile item
Original Painting - Disney Castle - Julia Mabile
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful original painting of the Disney castle by local and AFTA artist, Julia Mabile, is sure to make any area you display it magical! The canvas is 24"x24". Grab this one for the Disney lovers in your life!

Custom Guitar by Earl Landry (LSU Theme) item
Custom Guitar by Earl Landry (LSU Theme) item
Custom Guitar by Earl Landry (LSU Theme)
$150

Starting bid

Mr. Earl Landry's heart and soul goes into making these guitars. Each one he makes gets donated to organizations and causes in our region and we can't thank him enough for choosing AFTA year after year to support with these beautiful instruments. Get a piece of local handmade craftsmanship by one of the best!

La-Z-Boy Recliner (Donated by Lynn's Interiors) item
La-Z-Boy Recliner (Donated by Lynn's Interiors)
$100

Starting bid

This comfy leather recliner in espresso leather will let you sink and relax with your favorite book or movie and forget about the day. Thank you to Lynn's Interiors for donating this recliner, which retails for $800 - $1200!

Outdoor Counter Height Dining (Donated by Lynn's Interiors) item
Outdoor Counter Height Dining (Donated by Lynn's Interiors)
$250

Starting bid

This heavy duty and beautiful outdoor dining set matches tons of styles and decor and will be sure to last you many, many years. This set is not one to miss and would be perfect for those beautiful days of breakfast on the patio! This set altogether retails for $3000 - $3500!

Fishing Bundle (Donated by B Bar J Country Store) item
Fishing Bundle (Donated by B Bar J Country Store)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing day of fishing with this ready to go bundle! Rod, reel, baits, hooks, bobbers, and a tackle box will get you set to haul them in! Here, fishy, fishy!

Handmade Christmas Tree Skirt (Donated by Brenda Landry) item
Handmade Christmas Tree Skirt (Donated by Brenda Landry)
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful 30" diameter skirt is handmade by Ms. Brenda Landry. She is a retired music educator in Assumption Parish and a previous member of AFTA's Board of Directors. Her heart and soul has been in the music programs in the parish and in church for many years and we can't thank her enough for her contributions to the community and to AFTA!

Blanton's Single Barrel (Donated by Lynn's Interiors) item
Blanton's Single Barrel (Donated by Lynn's Interiors)
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful bourbon, the best of the daily drinkers, will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on this must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.

Bourbon Bundle #1 (Donated by Robert & Cindy Richard) item
Bourbon Bundle #1 (Donated by Robert & Cindy Richard)
$300

Starting bid

Bundle #1 - Weller Full Proof, Eagle Rare 10, E.H. Taylor Small Batch


These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.

Bourbon Bundle #2 (Donated by Lynn's Interiors) item
Bourbon Bundle #2 (Donated by Lynn's Interiors)
$300

Starting bid

Bundle #2 - Weller Special Reserve, Eagle Rare 10, Weller Antique 107


These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.

Bourbon Bundle #3 (Donated by Lynn's Interiors item
Bourbon Bundle #3 (Donated by Lynn's Interiors
$300

Starting bid

Bundle #3 - Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, Buffalo Trace


These beautiful bourbons will add to your collection and sip smooth and nice for your nightcaps, get togethers, and special occasions. Bidders on these must be 21 years of age or older and must present a valid and current official photo ID when picking up.

Framed Puzzle, Flower Hills (Donated by Cindy Marquette) item
Framed Puzzle, Flower Hills (Donated by Cindy Marquette)
$10

Starting bid

Ms. Cindy Marquette is a wonderful supporter of AFTA and many, many local organizations and families. She loves putting together, framing, and donating these puzzles to many local auctions. Thank you, Ms. Cindy!

Car Battery Starter/Booster (Donated by Shandie Daze) item
Car Battery Starter/Booster (Donated by Shandie Daze)
$25

Starting bid

Get some peace of mind and keep this car battery starter/booster in your vehicle for when bad luck pops up. Create your own luck and snag this one!

Gallon of Famous Dairy Inn Chili (Donated by Kippy Daigle) item
Gallon of Famous Dairy Inn Chili (Donated by Kippy Daigle)
$20

Starting bid

Summer (or any time of the year) is the perfect time for Dairy Inn's Famous Chili! Invite the whole gang for dogs or just grab a spoon and a bag chips!

25 Famous Burger Patties (Donated by Bergeron's Meat Market) item
25 Famous Burger Patties (Donated by Bergeron's Meat Market)
$20

Starting bid

Get the grill ready and invite your mama an'em! These burgers are the best in town and will keep your belly full and happy. Thanks to the Bergeron's!

Local Church Collage #1 (Donated by Paula Daigle) item
Local Church Collage #1 (Donated by Paula Daigle)
$10

Starting bid

Set #1 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!

Local Church Collage #2 (Donated by Paula Daigle) item
Local Church Collage #2 (Donated by Paula Daigle)
$10

Starting bid

Set #2 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!

Local Church Collage #3 (Donated by Paula Daigle) item
Local Church Collage #3 (Donated by Paula Daigle)
$10

Starting bid

Set #3 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!

Local Church Collage #4 (Donated by Paula Daigle) item
Local Church Collage #4 (Donated by Paula Daigle)
$10

Starting bid

Set #4 - This set of local church photos were taken, framed, and donated by Paula Daigle, an original AFTA board member. Paula donates her time to many organizations and school groups and is always behind the camera. Thank you for always being a champion for AFTA, Paula!

Handmade Fall Wreath (Donated by Tammy Falcon) item
Handmade Fall Wreath (Donated by Tammy Falcon)
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful fall wreath was handmade with love by Tammy Falcon. Her wreaths are fit for every occasion and we can't thank her enough for being so generous! Dress up your doorways with this one today!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!